मांग:तीन किलोमीटर तक सड़क बनवाने की मांग

जिलिया2 घंटे पहले
जिलिया से निमोद जाने वाली ग्रेवल सड़क का डामरीकरण नहीं होने से राहगीरों के साथ वाहन चालकों को समय व धन का नुकसान उठाना पड़ रहा है। ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि करीबन बीस वर्षों से ग्रेवल सड़क को डामरीकरण बनवाने के लिए कई बार जनप्रतिनिधियों व अधिकारियों को भी समस्या से अवगत करवाया गया लेकिन स्थिति जस की तस बनी हुई है। जानकारी अनुसार यह ग्रेवल सड़क दो ग्राम पंचायतों को जोड़ने वाली महत्वपूर्ण ग्रेवल सड़क है। लेकिन ग्रामीणों द्वारा बार-बार सड़क बनवाने की मांग करने के बाद भी कोई फायदा नहीं हुआ है। लोगों ने जल्द सड़क बनवाने की मांग की है।

