पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चुनाव:दस्तावेज फाड़ने पर कलेक्ट्रेट पर प्रदर्शन, रात तक जुटे रहे लोग

नागौर33 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • जायल में एक प्रत्याशी के फाड़े गए थे दस्तावेज

जायल में चुनावों को लेकर हुई गहमा गहमी के बीच सोमवार को दस्तावेज फाड़ने की घटना के बाद मंगलवार को दिन भर कलेक्टर कार्यालय पर धरना प्रदर्शन किया गया। इस अवसर पर कलेक्टर से वार्ड संख्या 13 में नामांकन की समय सीमा बढ़ाने को लेकर ज्ञापन भी दिया गया।

कलेक्टर को दिए गए पत्र में शारदादेवी पत्नी रामनिवास ने बताया कि वे वार्ड 13 से प्रपत्र भरवाने के लिए वकील के पास गई तो उनके प्रतिद्वंद्वी सुनीता सांगवा के पति राजेश सांगवा वकील के चैंबर में घुसे और नामांकन को फाड़ दिया। उन्होंने यह दस्तावेज छिने थे और फाड़ दिए थे।

इस दौरान कलेक्टर कार्यालय पर धरना प्रदर्शन करते हुए अनेक ग्रामीण भी पहुंचे। इस बीच दोपहर को कलेक्टर सहित सभी अधिकारी वीसी में शामिल होने चले गए तो ग्रामीण रात तक कलेक्ट्रेट कार्यालय के बाहर ही डटे रहे। उनका कहना था कि वे कलेक्टर से मिले बिना नहीं जाएंगे। इस दौरान उन्होंने कार्रवाई की भी मांग की है। हालांकि इस संबंध में पहले ही जायल थाने में मामला दर्ज किया जा चुका है।
कुचामन सिटी . पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनावों को लेकर मंगलवार को उपखण्ड अधिकारी कार्यालय में सोमवार को प्रत्याशियों के जमा लिए गए फार्मो की समीक्षा व जांच की गई। रिटर्निंग अधिकारी व एसडीएम बाबूलाल जाट ने बताया की सोमवार को कुल 104 फॉर्म जमा हुए थे जिसमें मंगलवार को फॉर्मो की जांच समीक्षा के दौरान 20 फॉर्म रिजेक्ट हुए है। अब कुचामन पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के लिए कुल 84 प्रत्याशी मैदान में है। एसडीएम ने बताया की बुधवार दोपहर 3 बजे तक नाम वापसी के बाद चुनाव चिन्ह आवंटन कर फाईनल लिस्ट चस्पा कर दी जाएगी।

लाडनूं . पंचायत समिति सदस्यों के चुनाव के लिए प्रस्तुत नामांकन पत्रों की मंगलवार को जांच की गई। रिटर्निंग धिकारी(पंचायत) एसडीएम रामावतार कुमावत ने बताया कि मंगलवार को यहां रिटर्निंग अधिकारी कार्यालय में नाम निर्देशन पत्रों की स्क्रूटनी आवेदकों के समक्ष की गई। कुल प्राप्त 99 नाम निर्देशन पत्रों की स्क्रूटनी किए जाने पर उनमें से 18 नाम-निर्देशन पत्र खारिज किए गए।

आर.ओ. कुमावत ने बताया कि पंचायत समिति सदस्य आम चुनाव 2020 के लिए निर्वाचन लड़ने वाले वे अभ्यर्थी, जो पार्टी से संबंधता नहीं रखते हैं, उन्हें सिम्बल अलोटमेन्ट का कार्य बुधवार को अपराह्न 3 बजे नाम निर्देशन पत्र वापस लेने की समय सीमा समाप्ति के तत्पश्चात् किया जाएगा। उसमें अभ्यर्थी स्वयं उपस्थित हो सकता है।

नामांकन पत्र फाड़ने वालो के खिलाफ हो सख्त कार्यवाही

हनुमान बेनीवालनागौर जिले के जायल क्षेत्र के मुंडी ग्राम से आये ग्रामीणो ने कल असामाजिक तत्वों द्वारा नामांकन पत्र फाङने देने के मामले में सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल को ज्ञापन देकर कार्यवाही की मांग की ,सांसद ने कहा नामांकन पत्र जहां दाखिल होता है वहां पुलिस का माकूल प्रबंध होता है ऐसे में एक निर्दलीय उम्मीदवार का नामांकन फाड़ना लोकतांत्रिक व्यवस्था पर चोट है गौरतलब है कि सांसद ने इस मामले को लेकर कल ही राजस्थान के पुलिस महानिदेशक से दूरभाष पर वार्ता कर समुचित कार्यवाही की मांग की थी

रालोपा : पूरे दमखम से जुटे हैं उम्मीदवार

इधर राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी के उम्मीदवार भी चुनावों को लेकर जुटे हुए है। इन चुनावों में पहली बार मैदान में उतरी पार्टी सारी तैयारियों को पूरा करने में जुटी हुई है। पार्टी ने कई बड़े चेहरों को भी शामिल कर अपना रूतबा दिखा दिया है। हालांकि गांवों में पकड़ रखने के कारण पार्टी को मजबूत माना जा रहा है लेकिन भाजपा और कांग्रेस भी पूरे दमखम के साथ डटी हुई है। इसके अलावा निर्दलीय भी पूरी ताकक लगाए हुए है। इस बीच नाम वापसी के बाद ही तय हो सकेगा कि कौन कौन चुनावी मैदान से बाहर होता है और कौन चुनाव लड़कर जीतता है। हालांकि अपने अपने जीत के दावे सभी कर रहे है।

वार्ड 45 में ओमप्रकाश सेन ही उम्मीदवार

इधर नागौर में भी कांग्रेस में गुटबाजी की बात सामने आई है। लेकिन पार्टी की ओर से आधिकारिक रूप से स्पष्ट कर दिया गया है कि जिला परिषद नागौर के निर्वाचर क्षेत्र 45 से ओमप्रकाश को ही उम्मीदवार का चिह्न दिया गया है। इस संबंध में यूथ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष हनुमान बांगड़ा ने भी अपना पर्चा भरा था। लेकिन इसके बाद विवाद हो गया और पार्टी की गुटबाजी सामने आ गई।

विवाद सामने आया तो प्रदेशाध्यक्ष गोविंद सिंह डोटासरा ने रिर्टनिंग अधिकारी जिला परिषद को एक पत्र लिखा जिसमें सारी स्थिति को स्पष्ट कर दिया गया है। इसके अलावा एक पत्र मुख्य निर्वाचन अधिकारी एवं सचिव को भी लिखा गया है।

पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों में लिप्त कार्यकर्ताओं के खिलाफ जरूर होगी कार्रवाई : किलक

पंचायत राज चुनावों में टिकट काटे जाने से नाराज भारतीय जनता पार्टी के कार्यकर्ताओं द्वारा मंडल अध्यक्ष को रस्सी से बांध पार्टी का झंडा जलाने के मामले में मंगलवार को पूर्व सहकारिता मंत्री क्षेत्र के एक दिवसीय दौरे पर पहुंचे। हरसौर एवं भेरुंदा कस्बे के स्थानीय भाजपा पदाधिकारियों से मामले की जानकारी लेते हुए उन्होंने पत्रकार वार्ता को संबोधित किया।

पूर्व मंत्री किलक ने घटनाक्रम को निंदनीय बताते हुए कहा कि पार्टी का झंडा जलाना मां को जलाने के समान है। इस दौरान उन्होंने कहा कि विरोधी पार्टियों के बहकावे में आकर कार्यकर्ता विरोधी गतिविधियों में लिप्त ना हो। विरोधी पार्टी का मकसद केवल फूट डालकर राज करना होता है। उन्होंने सख्त लहजे में कहा कि पार्टी विरोधी गतिविधियों में लिप्त पाए जाने पर कठोर कार्रवाई की जाएगी।

मंत्री से मिलने के बाद कार्यकर्ताओं ने उन्हें विश्वास दिलाया कि भविष्य में ऐसी घटनाओं की पुनरावृत्ति नहीं होगी। इस अवसर पर भाजपा नेता बिरदीचंद तोषनीवाल, मोतीराम गौरा, मंडल अध्यक्ष राजेंद्र रामावत मंडल, महामंत्री हेमेंद्र सिंह शेखावत, उपाध्यक्ष सुरेश व्यास, इकाई अध्यक्ष अमरदास वैष्णव, आईटी सेल प्रभारी मणिराज सिंह शेखावत सहित बड़ी संख्या में भाजपा कार्यकर्ता मौजूद रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंअजरबैजान में शहीदों के परिवारों के लिए खाने से लेकर फंड तक जुटा रहे हैं भारतीय - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज आपको कोई महत्वपूर्ण उपलब्धि हासिल हो सकती हैं। दृढ़ निश्चय होकर उस पर काम करें, आपको अवश्य ही सफलता प्राप्त होगी। कुछ समय एकांत में या किसी धार्मिक स्थल पर व्यतीत करने से आपको मानसिक शांति ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें