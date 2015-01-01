पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मिठाई वितरण:150 जरूरतमंद परिवारों वितरित किए मिष्ठान

नागौर37 मिनट पहले
सेवा भारती समिति नागौर द्वारा शुक्रवार को सेवा बस्तियों के 150 परिवारों में घर घर जाकर दीपावली की शुभकामनाएं दी तथा दीपक व मिष्ठान वितरण किया। सेवा भारती के जिलाध्यक्ष उम्मेद राज शर्मा ने बताया कि शहर की बच्चाखाडा बड़ली, महाराणा प्रताप बस्ती, लक्ष्मीतारा सिनेमा के सामने, अठियासन व मुंडवा रोड पर डेरा लगाकर रहने वाले घुमंतक परिवारों में मिष्ठान व दीपक का वितरण किया गया। इस कार्यक्रम में सेवाभारती के नगर मंत्री घनश्याम प्रजापत, पवन भार्गव, श्यामसिंह नायक तथा केंद्र संचालिका कौशल्या का सानिध्य मिला।

