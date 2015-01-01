पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

तस्करी:डोडा पोस्त तस्कर को 11 साल का कठोर कारावास, 1 लाख रुपए जुर्माना

नागौर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • अपर जिला एवं सेशन न्यायालय संख्या एक ने सुनाया फैसला, एक दोषमुक्त भी

अपर जिला एवं सत्र न्यायाधीश संख्या एक नागौर प्रशांत शर्मा द्वारा कुचेरा थाने में 2018 में दर्ज एनडीपीएस एक्ट के अभियुक्त सदासुख बिश्नोई निवासी विष्णु नगर राजोद को 140 किलो अवैध डोडा पोस्त अपनी कार में परिवहन करने के आरोप में दोष सिद्ध करते हुए 11 साल कठोर कारावास व एक लाख रुपए के जुर्माने से दंडित किया है। जबकि एक को दोषमुक्त भी किया गया है।

जानकारी के अनुसार इस प्रकरण में 28 अक्टूबर 2018 को कुचेरा एसएचओ सुनील चौधरी की ओर से लोकल एक्ट की कार्यवाही करने के लिए बुटाटी होते हुए पुनास फांटा पहुंचे। यहां नाकाबंदी शुरू की गई। करीब साढ़े 5 बजे चकढाणी की ओर से सफेद रंग की जयपुर नंबर की कार आती दिखाई दी। पुलिस ने रूकने का इशारा किया तो चालक उसे घुमाकर गाड़ी भगाने लगा।

एसएचओ ने घेरा देकर वाहन रूकवाया। नाम पूछने पर उसने अपना नाम सदासुख बताया। उससे कार में रखे माल के बारे में पूछा गया तो उसने डोडा पोस्त होना बताया। इसके बाद पुलिस ने आरोपी को गिरफ्तार कर लिया गया। अनुसंधान में अवैध डोडा पोस्त सप्लाई करने के आरोपी राधेश्याम धाकड़ को गिरफ्तार किया और अभियुक्त सदासुख के खिलाफ एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत न्यायालय में आराेप पत्र पेश किया।

न्यायालय में अभियुक्ताें के खिलाफ उपरोक्त धाराओं में प्रसंज्ञान लेने के बाद आरोप सुनाया। इस बीच अभियुक्तों ने आरोपी अस्वीकार कर अन्वीक्षा चाही। अभियोजन की ओर से ट्रायल के दौरान 10 गवाह व 32 दस्तावेज व 21 आर्टिकल को साक्ष्य के रूप में परीक्षित करवाया।

न्यायालय द्वारा अभियुक्त के धारा 313 सीआरपीसी के तहत आराेपी के बयान लिए गए। बचाव पक्ष की अाेर से बचाव में दाे गवाह काे पेश किया गया। दाेनाें पक्षाें की ओर से न्यायालय द्वारा बहस सुनी गई। अपर लोक अभियोजक महावीर बिश्नोई ने सरकार की ओर से पक्ष रखा।

न्यायालय द्वारा दोनों पक्षों की बहस सुनने के बाद अभियुक्त सदासुख कसे अवैध डोडा पोस्त रखने के आरोप में एनडीपीएस एक्ट के तहत दोष सिद्ध मानते हुए 11 साल के कठोर कारावास की सजा सुनाई एवं एक लाख रुपए का जुर्माने से दंडित किया गया। दूसरे आरोपी राधेश्याम को आरोप में संदेह का लाभ देते हुए दोष मुक्त करार दिया गया है।

