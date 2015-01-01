पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नवाचार:एसपी ऑफिस के सुस्त पुलिसकर्मी सप्ताह में दो दिन रात-दिन करेंगे गश्त

नागौर33 मिनट पहले
  • पुलिस अधीक्षक ने 200 पुलिस कर्मियों का तैयार किया पूरा खाका, इनमें से काम चोरी व कम करने वालों को अब टॉस्क देकर करवाया जाएगा थाने का काम

पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय नागौर में वर्षों से जमे बैठे निठल्ले एवं नाकारा पुलिस कर्मियों की अब यहां नौकरी सुरक्षित नहीं है। क्योंकि ऐसे निठल्ले एवं नाकारा पुलिस कर्मियों पर अब कभी-भी बड़ी गाज गिर सकती है। पुलिस अधीक्षक कार्यालय के ऐसे पुलिस कर्मियों की पुलिस अधीक्षक श्वेता धनखड़ ने सूची भी तैयार कर ली है।

इसके चलते ऐसे पुलिसकर्मी अब कभी भी चपेट में आ सकते हैं। सूत्रों के अनुसार एसपी कार्यालय के विभिन्न विभागों में औसतन 200 पुलिस कार्मिक कार्यरत हैं। जो अवकाश के दिन एवं एसपी व अतिरिक्त पुलिस अधीक्षक के अवकाश पर रहने पर इन पुलिस कर्मियों का भी अवकाश सा ही रहता है।

इसके अलावा ऐसे पुलिस कर्मियों के आने-जाने का समय भी गड़बड़ रहता है। जबकि इसके उलट थाना एवं पुलिस लाइन में कार्यरत पुलिस कर्मियों को रात-दिन ड्यूटियां बजानी पड़ती हैं। वहीं कार्यालय का जाप्ता आराम से नौकरी करता रहता है। इनको कोई पूछने वाला भी नहीं रहता है। इसलिए ऐसे पुलिस कर्मियों को भी अब बराबर का कार्य देने के लिए यह नई व्यवस्था एसपी ऑफिस में जल्द ही शुरू होने वाली है।

शनिवार व रविवार को 24 घंटे कोतवाली थाना पुलिस के साथ करेंगे कार्य, नई ड्यूटी का चार्ट एक-दो दिन में तय होगा

पुलिस अधीक्षक श्वेता धनखड़ ने बताया कि एसपी ऑफिस के सभी पुलिस कर्मियों को दो श्रेणियों में बांटा गया है। इसमें एक सूची में काम करने वाले पुलिस कर्मियों के नाम हैं। जबकि दूसरी सूची में नाकारा एवं निठल्लों के नाम हैं। इसके चलते अब ऐसे पुलिस कर्मियों से प्रत्येक शनिवार एवं रविवार नियमित गश्त करवाई जाएगी।

ये पुलिसकर्मी कोतवाली थाने के पुलिस कर्मियों के साथ रात व दिन के समय ड्यूटी करेंगे और अपराध नियंत्रण के प्रयास करेंगे। साथ ही चोरों को पकड़ने में इन पुलिस कर्मियों की मदद ली जाएगी। रात के समय भी इनसे प्रभावी गश्त भी करवाई जाएगी। एसपी ने बताया कि कार्यालय के पुलिस कर्मियों को ड्यूटी के साथ विभिन्न प्रकार के टास्क भी दिए जाएंगे, और उनसे कार्य करवाए जाएंगे। इसके अलावा टीमें भी बनाई जाएंगी, जिनसे दबिशों के अलावा कई तरह के कार्य भी करवाए जाएंगें।

इससे चोरों को पकड़ने में पुलिस को काफी मदद मिलेगी। ड्यूटी किस तरह लगाई जाएगी इसका पूरा खाका तैयार किया जा रहा है। एक-दो दिन में प्रत्येक की ड्यूटी तय हो जाएगी। इस बीच अगर कोई इस ड्यूटी के दौरान भी लापरवाही करता दिखाई पड़ता है तो उसके खिलाफ और सख्त विभागीय कार्रवाई की जाएगी। शुरूआत में 100-100 कार्मिकों से शनिवार-रविवार को काम लेने का खाका तैयार किया जा रहा है। इसमें आगे और भी सुधार किए जाएंगे। यह सब सभी से बराबर कार्य करवाने के लिए किया जा रहा है।
पकड : मजबूत होगी टीम

एसपी के इस कदम से थाना पुलिस की टीम तो मजबूत होगी ही। साथ में ऐसे पुलिस कर्मियों को सबक भी मिलेगा जो काम कम करते हैं। वहीं ऐसे लोगों को और बढ़ावा मिलेगा तो नियमित रूप से अपनी पूर्ण निष्ठा के साथ कार्य करते रहते हैं। भले ही अधिकारी कार्यालय में बैठा इस तरह काम करने वालों को इस कदम से और बढ़ावा मिलने वाला है। वहीं कामचोरों को सबक मिलेगा।

बंदोस्त : पुलिस लाइन में 700 व कोतवाली थाने में 40 पुलिस कर्मियों का जाप्ता है, इनमें कई छुट्टी पर रहते हैं
पुलिस लाइन में औसतन 700 पुलिस कर्मियों का जाप्ता है। इनमें से कुछ को रिजर्व में रखना पड़ता है। जबकि कईयों की चालानी गार्ड व नियमित रात्री कालीन गश्त के अलावा और भी कई कार्यों में कर्मियों की नियमित ड्यूटी रहती है। इससे हमेशा जाप्ते का टोटा ही रहता है। वहीं कोतवाली थाने में 40 का स्टाफ है। इसमें भी कई अवकाश पर रहते तो कई अनुसंधान प्रक्रिया में चलते रहते हैं।

ऐसे में चोरों की धरपकड़ एवं नियमित ड्यूटियों में भी पुलिस कर्मियों का इंतजाम करने में प्रभारियों के पसीने छूटने लगते हैं। ऐसे में कार्यालय से पुलिस कर्मियों का सहयोग मिलने से काफी हद तक व्यवस्थाएं सुदृढ़ होंगी। उल्लेखनीय है कि चुनाव व अन्य कार्यों के दौरान थाने पर जाप्ते का काफी अभाव रहता है। इससे चोरों के हौसले बुलंद रहते हैं।

