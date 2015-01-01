पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आरआरबी क्लर्क व पीओ भर्ती:रोजगार क्लर्क 31 दिसंबर व पीओ भर्ती परीक्षा 2 व 4 जनवरी को, वंचित अभ्यर्थी नए सिरे से कर सकेंगे आवेदन

नागाैर3 घंटे पहले
आरआरबी क्लर्क व पीओ भर्ती में आवेदन से वंचित अभ्यर्थियों के लिए अच्छी खबर है। भर्ती बोर्ड ने कोरोना काल की परिस्थितियों को देखते हुए पूर्व निर्धारित कार्यक्रम को रद्द कर नए सिरे से आवेदन की प्रक्रिया शुरू की है। ऑनलाइन आवेदन हाे गए हैं।

भर्ती बोर्ड ने पूर्व में आयोजित प्री एग्जाम का कार्यक्रम निरस्त कर क्लर्क की परीक्षा 31 दिसंबर तथा पीओ की परीक्षा 2 व 4 जनवरी 2021 को आयोजित करने का निर्णय किया है। दोनों ही पदों की संख्या भी 400-400 बढ़ाकर क्लर्क भर्ती के 5076 तथा पीओ भर्ती के 4201 पद के लिए नए सिरे से आवेदन प्रक्रिया शुरू की है।

एससी एसटी पी डब्लू बीडी वर्ग के अभ्यर्थियों को आवेदन शुल्क रुपए 175 तथा ओबीसी एवं जनरल वर्ग के अभ्यर्थियों को आवेदन शुल्क 850 रुपए देना होगा।

अभ्यर्थी की न्यूनतम आयु 20 वर्ष तथा अधिकतम आयु 28 वर्ष तय की गई है। अधिकतम आयु सीमा में नियमानुसार छूट का फायदा भी दिया जाएगा। अब रोजगार क्लर्क 31 दिसंबर व पीओ भर्ती परीक्षा 2 व 4 जनवरी को होगी।

