पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

बयान:5 स्टार रैटिंग की तर्ज पर विकसित हो प्रत्येक सरकारी स्कूलः डाॅ. सोनी

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कलेक्टर ने की अभियान सुगम्य नागौर की समीक्षा

जिले की सरकारी स्कूलों को फाइव स्टार रैटिंग की स्कूल के रूप में विकसित करने पर काम होगा। इसके लिए जिले के सरकारी विद्यालयों में फाइव स्टार रैकिंग के लिए निर्धारित सभी प्रकार की सुविधाओं को विकसित करने की कार्ययोजना बना ली गई है। इस संबंध में कलेक्टर डाॅ. जितेन्द्र कुमार सोनी ने शुक्रवार को शिक्षा विभाग के जिला स्तरीय अधिकारियों की बैठक लेकर उन्हें आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए।

सोनी ने बैठक में सरकारी स्कूलों के शत-प्रतिशत विद्युतीकरण को लेकर चलाए जा रहे अभियान उजास की समीक्षा करते हुए निर्देश दिए कि वंचित स्कूलों में भी भामाशाहों और दानदाताओं के सहयोग से डिमांड राशि जमा करवाते हुए विद्युतीकरण की प्रक्रिया पूरी करवाएं। डाॅ. सोनी ने सुगम्य नागौर अभियान के तहत सरकारी स्कूलों में दिव्यांग विद्यार्थियों के लिए रैम्प तथा पृथक से शौचालय बनवाने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने इसी सुगम्य नागौर अभियान के तहत सुगम्य शिक्षा कार्यक्रम चलाते हुए सीडब्लयुएसएन (विशेष आवश्यकता वाले विद्यार्थियों) के लिए संदर्भ केन्द्रों में सुविधाएं विकसित करने के निर्देश दिए।

उन्होंने फाइव स्टार रैटिंग के लिए सरकारी स्कूलों में बालिकाओं के लिए पृथक से क्रियाशील शौचालय निर्माण सहित सभी विद्यालयों में पेयजल सुविधाएं, पुस्तकालय, खेल मैदान सहित आवश्यक सुविधाएं विकसित करने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने मुख्य डीईओ संपतराम तथा अतिरिक्त जिला परियोजना समन्वयक समसा बस्तीराम सांगवा को इसे लेकर चिन्हित विद्यालयों में वंचित भौतिक सुविधाएं विकसित करने के लिए युद्ध स्तर पर कार्य शुरू करने के निर्देश दिए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें