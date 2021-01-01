पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

रेलवे:बाड़मेर-ऋषिकेश सहित 20 फेस्टिवल ट्रेनों का किया विस्तार, यात्रियों को मिलेगी राहत

मेड़ता रोड3 घंटे पहले
रेल प्रशासन द्वारा अतिरिक्त यातायात दबाव को देखते हुए बाड़मेर-ऋषिकेश ट्रेन सहित जोन की बीस ट्रेनों का एक व दो माह के लिए विस्तार किया गया। बाड़मेर से एक से 28 फरवरी तक व ऋषिकेश से 2 फरवरी से एक मार्च तक बीकानेर-बांद्रा साप्ताहिक सुपरफास्ट का एक फरवरी से 29 मार्च तक, बांद्रा-बीकानेर का 2 फरवरी से 30 मार्च तक, बीकानेर-दादर द्विसाप्ताहिक का 2 फरवरी से 30 मार्च तक, दादर से 3 फरवरी से 31 मार्च तक, भगत की कोठी-दादर का 2 फरवरी से 26 फरवरी तक, दादर-भगत की कोठी का 2 फरवरी से 26 फरवरी तक, जोधपुर-वाराणसी मरूधर एक्सप्रेस का एक फरवरी से 28 फरवरी तक, बीकानेर-कोलकाता सुपरफास्ट स्पेशल का 4 से 25 फरवरी तक, कोलकाता से 5 से 26 फरवरी तक विस्तार किया गया है। इस प्रकार जोन की कुल बीस जोड़ी ट्रेनों का एक व दो माह के लिए विस्तार किया गया।

