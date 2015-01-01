पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हादसा:पिता बेटी को कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा दिलाने सीकर गए, पीछे आग लगने से जली झोंपड़ी

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 33 बोरी खाद्यान्न भी हुआ स्वाहा, श्रीबालाजी थाना इलाके के सथेरण गांव में हुआ हादसा

श्रीबालाजी थाना इलाके के सथेरण गांव में शुक्रवार देर शाम आग की लपटों से घिरी एक झोंपड़ी चंद मिनटों में स्वाहा हो गई। इससे झोंपड़ी में रखा खाद्यान्न एवं जेवरात जलकर राख हो गए। किसान में घर में यह कहर उस समय टूटा जब वह अपनी बेटी को पुलिस कांस्टेबल की परीक्षा दिलाने के लिए सीकर लेकर गया था। पीछे से अचानक लगी आग से सब कुछ जलकर राख हो गया।

ग्रामीणों से प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार आग शाम करीब सात बजे लगी। घर का मालिक सथेरण निवासी हड़मान राम पुत्र मूला राम अपनी बेटी को पुलिस कांस्टेबल की परीक्षा दिलाने सीकर लेकर गया था। पीछे से घर पर उसकी पत्नी एवं दो बच्चे थे। इसके बाद शाम के समय अचानक अस्पष्ट कारणों से उठी चिंगारी से कुछ देर में ही झोंपड़ी जलकर राख हो गई।

ग्रामीणों ने बताया कि आसमान छूती आग की लपटों को देखकर वे दौड़कर आए और उन्होंने आग पर काबू पाने के भरसक प्रयास किए, लेकिन वे इस पर काबू नहीं पा सके। इसी दरम्यान सूचना नागौर फायर बिग्रेड को दी गई। सूचना पर दमकल की दो गाडिय़ां भी मौके पर पहुंची, लेकिन तब तक आग ने सब कुछ नष्ट कर दिया था।

झोंपड़ी में आग लगने से अनाज व अंदर रखा घरेलू सामान जलकर हुआ राख

प्राप्त जानकारी के अनुसार आग से घर में रखी 10 बोरी बाजरा, 4 बोरी ग्वार, 6 बोरी मोठ, 7 बोरी मूंग, 6 बोरी तिल, हजार की नकदी सहित अन्य खाद्यान्न, मंगलसूत्र एवं चांदी के पायजेब सहित अन्य आभूषण, सोने व बिछाने के बिस्तर, कपड़े एवं नकदी व जेवरात पूरी तरह जलकर राख हो गए। उन्होंने बताया कि हड़मान की दो झोंपडिय़ां थी, लेकिन आग एक झोंपड़ी में लगी थी।

दूसरी झोंपड़ी चिंगारी से भभक उठी। इधर, दमकल कर्मियों ने बताया कि आग की सूचना पुलिस नियंत्रण कक्ष से प्राप्त हुई थी। इस जानकारी पर फायर ब्रिगेड के चालक विजय कटारिया, फायरमैन सहदेव सांगवा, ओम प्रकाश बैरवा, भवानी सिंह मौके पर पहुंचे थे।

ईशरनावड़ा में करंट लगने से किसान की मौत

खींवसर पुलिस थाना क्षेत्र के ग्राम ईशरनावड़ा में अचानक करंट लगने से एक किसान की मृत्यु हो गई। किसान अपने खेत में नलकूप पर कृषि कार्य कर रहा था। मृतक का नाम ईशरनावड़ा निवासी लादूराम पुत्र मूलाराम जाट उम्र 41 वर्ष की मृत्यु होना बताया गया है। घटना गुरुवार देर रात की बताई जा रही है।

करंट लगने पर परिजनों ने उपचार के लिए खींवसर सीएचसी में भर्ती करवाया गया जहां डॉक्टर ने मृत घोषित कर दिया। घटना की सूचना मिलने के बाद खींवसर पुलिस अस्पताल पहुंची और मृतक के शव को कब्जे में लेकर मोर्चरी में रखवाया तथा शुक्रवार को सुबह शव का पोस्टमार्टम करवाकर परिजनों को सुपुर्द कर दिया गया। खींवसर पुलिस ने मृतक के परिजनों द्वारा दर्ज करवाई रिपोर्ट पर जांच शुरू कर दी। घटना के बाद परिजनों सहित अनेक ग्रामीण सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र खींवसर पहुंचे। इस मामले में खींवसर थाना पुलिस ने जांच शुरू की।

