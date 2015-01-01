पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

मौसम:सीजन का पहला काेहरा छाया, हवाओं ने बढ़ाई ठंडक, 7 डिग्री गिरा तापमान

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
ग्रामीण अंचल में सीजन का पहला कोहरा छाया।
  • पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के निकलते ही हवाओं का रुख बदला, उत्तर-पश्चिमी बर्फीली हवाओं से मौसम का बदला मिजाज, नागौर में बढ़ गई सर्दी

नागौर में मंगलवार सुबह सीजन का पहला कोहरा दिखाई दिया है। सुबह जब लोगों की नींद खुली तो आसमान में कोहरा छाया हुआ था। कोहरे का सीजन अब शुरु हो गया है। दिवाली जाने के साथ ही जिले में सर्दियों का आगमन हो गया। देश के उत्तरी व पश्चिमी हिस्सों से पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के निकलने के बाद हवाओं का रुख बदल गया।

जिसके चलते नागौर शहर सहित ग्रामीण क्षेत्र में सीजन का पहला कोहरा सुबह 9 बजे तक छाया रहा। शहर सहित जिलेभर में ठिठुरन बढ़ गई। न्यूनतम तापमान 10 डिग्री पर जा पहुंचा। वहीं अधिकतम तापमान 24 डिग्री दर्ज किया गया। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ से हुई बादलों की आवाजाही से शहर में ठंडक का पहले असर कम था।

पश्चिमी विक्षोभ निकलने के बाद राजस्थान में उत्तर, पूर्व व उत्तर-पूर्वी हवाएं चलनी शुरू हो गई। पश्चिमी विक्षोभ की वजह से उत्तरी-पूर्वी क्षेत्र में पहले बर्फबारी हो गई, जिसके चलते वहां से ठंडी हवाएं आनी शुरू हो गई और ये हवाएं पारे में गिरावट लाती हैं। सर्दी बढ़ने से लोगों ने अलाव तापना भी कई जगह शुरू कर दिया है। गांवों में कोहरे के कारण काफी परेशानी भी हुई है। वाहनों को भी चलने में दिक्कतों का सामना करना पड़ा है।

सुबह 9 बजे तक छाया कोहरा, संभावना है कि प्रदेश में इस सप्ताह कई जगह छाएगा कोहरा, बारिश भी हाे सकती है

अगले तीन से चार दिनों में शहर का न्यूनतम तापमान करीब 3 से 5 डिग्री सेल्सियस तक उतर सकता है। अधिकतम तापमान में भी गिरावट की संभावना है। मौसम वैज्ञानिकों के अनुसार प्रदेश में चार से पांच दिनों तक मौसम शुष्क रहेगा तथा फिर से उत्तरी हवाओं के प्रभाव से राज्य के अधिकांश हिस्सों में तापमान 3 से 5 डिग्री उतरने की संभावना है। कई जगह धुंध व कई जगह कोहरा भी छाने की संभावना है।
हमारे मौसम को यूं प्रभावित करता है प. विक्षोभ
पश्चिम से हवाएं चलती हैं, जिसके साथ बादल भी आते हैं। {जहां नमी मिलती है, वहां बारिश-बौछारें तो कहीं ओले की संभावना बनती है। {वहीं देश के उत्तरी, पूर्वी व उत्तर-पूर्वी हिस्सों में इस पश्चिमी विक्षोभ के असर से बर्फबारी भी होती है।

कोहरे का असर : बढ़ गई ठंड, अधिक बढ़ने के आसार

  • कोहरे के कारण ठंड भी बढ़ गई है और अब ठिठुरन वाली सर्दी की शुरुआत हो गई है। मंगलवार को कोहरे का साफ असर दिखाई दिया।
  • सड़कों पर सुबह वाहन धीमे चल रहे थे और लोग घरों से सुबह 9 बजे तक बेहद कम संख्या में ही निकल पाए।

कोहरा क्या है : कोहरा (फॉग) मुख्यत: ठंडी आर्द्र हवा में बनता है और इसके अस्तित्व में आने की प्रक्रिया बादलों जैसी ही होती है। गर्म हवा की अपेक्षा ठंडी हवा अधिक नमी लेने में सक्षम होती है। बादल का वह भाग जो ऊपरी भूमि के संपर्क में आता है, कोहरा कहलाता है। कोहरे की दो श्रेणियां: कोहरा दो श्रेणियों, एडवेक्शन फॉग और रेडिएशन फॉग में बदल जाता है। एडवेक्शन फॉग तब बनता है जब गर्म हवा का एक विशेष हिस्सा किसी नम प्रदेश के ऊपर पहुंचता है। रेडिएशन फॉग तब बनता है जब धरती की ऊपरी परत ठंडी होती है। ऐसा प्राय: शाम के समय होता है।

