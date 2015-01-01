पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आक्रोश:मंदिर के पास सड़क व सीवरेज कार्य को अधूरा छोड़ने से लोगों में रोष

नागौर33 मिनट पहले
  • मंदिर को आस्था का केंद्र बताते हुए अधूरे कार्य काे जल्द पूरा कराने की मांग

शहर के मुख्य ऐतिहासिक मंदिर बंशीवाला के मुख्य मार्ग में टूटी सड़कों व सीवरेज के अधूरे कार्य को लेकर शहरवासियों ने मंगलवार को कलेक्टर डॉ. जितेंद्र कुमार सोनी को ज्ञापन सौंपा। शहर के बुद्धिजीवियों का कहना है कि बंशीवाला मंदिर पूरे शहरवासियों की आस्था का केंद्र है और दीपावली पर्व में महज चार दिन शेष है।

मंदिर के आस-पास की सड़कें टूटी हुई है और सीवरेज के पाइप बिखरे पड़े हैं। यहां तक लोगों को आने-जाने में परेशानी हो रही है। एक ओर पर्व को लेकर नगर परिषद की ओर से शहर को साफ-सुथरा बनाने के लिए अभियान चलाया जा रहा है और दूसरी ओर शहर के मुख्य मंदिर के आस-पास के हालात बद से बदतर स्थिति में है।

काठड़ियाें का चौक स्थित मंदिर मोहल्ले में कुछ दिन पूर्व ही सीवरेज व सीसी सड़क निर्माण का कार्य शुरू किया गया। इस इलाके में नगर परिषद की ओर से कार्य का टेंडर निजी फर्म वाईएफसी को दिया गया। फर्म की ओर से अधूरा कार्य कर काम को बंद कर दिया गया। फर्म के मालिक का कहना है कि नगर परिषद की ओर से भुगतान नहीं होने के कारण अधूरा कार्य छोड़कर इसे बंद करना पड़ा।

नगर परिषद व निजी फर्म के तालमेल के अभाव का दंश मोहल्लेवासियों को भुगतना पड़ रहा है। मोहल्लेवासियों की मांग है कि दीपावली से पूर्व इस कार्य को जल्द करवाया जाए। इस दौरान एडवोकेट नवरत्न बोथरा, पूर्व पालिकाध्यक्ष श्याम जागिड़, पूर्व पार्षद लालचंद खटीक, पवन पारीक, सुनील शर्मा, महेश शर्मा सहित लोग मौजूद रहे।

