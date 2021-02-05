पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नागौर में बच्चों के लिए सांस कार्यक्रम:निमोनिया से होने वाली 5 साल तक के बच्चों की मौत रोकना सरकार का लक्ष्य

कार्यक्रम के तहत प्रत्येक स्तर के अधिकारी एवं स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं को प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है।

राज्य में निमोनिया 5 साल तक के बच्चों की मृत्यु का एक प्रमुख कारण है। निमोनिया से शिशु मृत्यु दर कम करने के लिए नागौर जिले सहित प्रदेशभर में सांस कार्यक्रम चलाया जा रहा है। इसे लेकर एनएचएम एमडी नरेश ठकराल की ओर से निर्देश भी दिए जा चुके हैं।

मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डाॅ. मेहराम महिया और जिला प्रजनन एवं शिशु स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डाॅ. मुश्ताक अहमद ने बताया कि पांच वर्ष से कम आयु के बच्चों में निमोनिया के कारण होने वाली मृत्यु अन्य संक्रामक रोगों से होने वाली मृत्यु की तुलना में काफी अधिक है। निमोनिया से होने वाली लगभग आधी मौतें वायु प्रदूषण से जुड़ी हैं। इसमें इनडोर वायु प्रदूषण भी मुख्य कारक है। निमोनिया एवं दस्त रोग के कारण होने वाली बाल मृत्यु को कम करने के लक्ष्य से सरकार ने यह योजना प्रारंभ की है।

जागरूकता पैदा करना मुख्य उद्देश्य

निमोनिया से बच्चों की सुरक्षा के लिए पहले छह माह में शिशु को केवल स्तनपान करवाने, छह माह बाद पोषाहार देने तथा विटामिन ए की खुराक जरूरी है। निमोनिया से बचाव के लिए बच्चों का टीकाकरण करवाने, साबुन से हाथ धुलवाने से घरेलू स्तर पर प्रदूषण को कम किया जा सकता है। इसी क्रम में सरकार की ओर से सांस अभियान शुरू किया गया है। इसका मुख्य उद्देश्य समुदाय में जागरूकता पैदा करना है।

सभी स्तर के अधिकारियों को दिया जा रहा प्रशिक्षण

इस कार्यक्रम के तहत प्रत्येक स्तर के अधिकारी एवं स्वास्थ्य कार्यकर्ताओं को प्रशिक्षण दिया जा रहा है। इसके साथ ही एएनएम एवं आशा सहयोगिनी स्तर पर आवश्यक प्रशिक्षण एवं दवा दी गई है।

