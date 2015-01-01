पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खरीद फेल:सरकार का असमर्थन : 11 दिन में 3 हजार किसान मूंग बेचने पहुंचे, खरीदा 110 से ही

नागौर2 दिन पहले
  • केंद्र पर पहुंचे कलेक्टर को किसानों ने बताई पीड़ा तो बोले-उच्च स्तर करेंगे बातचीत, 2815 किसानों को बिना खरीद के ही वापस लौटा दिया

नागौर में समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंगों की खरीद प्रक्रिया इस बार किसानों के लिए फेल साबित हो रही है। खरीद के चौंकाने वाले आंकड़े यह सामने आए है कि गत 11 दिनों में जिले के 15 केंद्रों पर टोकन धारी करीब 3 हजार किसान मूंग बेचने के लिए पहुंचे थे। मगर...खरीद केंद्रों पर मूंग सरकारी मापदंडों के अनुसार नहीं होने का हवाला दे 2815 किसानों को बिना खरीद के ही वापस लौटा दिया गया है।

किसानों ने परेशान होकर अपने मूंग मंडियों में समर्थन मूल्य-7196 से कम दाम पर बेचने को मजबूर होना पड़ा है। यह सिलसिला अब भी खरीद केंद्रों पर जारी है। यह चौंकाने वाले हालात तब पैदा हुए है जब दिवाली जैसा त्यौहार सिर पर है। हालात यह है कि जिले के 15 केंद्रों में से 9 केंद्रों पर मॉनिटरिंग के अभाव में खरीद प्रभारियों की तरफ से मूंग की खरीद प्रक्रिया ही शुरू नहीं की।

जो किसान समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंग लेकर केंद्र पर पहुंचा उनके सरकारी मापदंडों के अनुरूप नहीं होने का हवाला देकर रिजेक्ट कर दिए गए। ऐसे में जिले के किसान सरकारी खरीद की सुविधा होते हुए भी इस बार समर्थन मूल्य पर मूंग नहीं बेच पा रहे हैं। दूसरी तरफ किसानों की इस पीड़ा को खरीद प्रक्रिया शुरू होने के 11 दिन बाद भी सरकारें भी सुनने को तैयार नहीं है।

मूंग लेकर आए किसानों से मिले कलेक्टर, फिर बोले- हम उच्च स्तर पर करेंगे बातचीत, जल्द समस्या का करेंगे निस्तारण
कलेक्टर डाॅ. जितेन्द्र कुमार सोनी ने गुरुवार को कृषि उपज मंडी स्थित मूंग व मूंगफली के समर्थन मूल्य खरीद केन्द्र का निरीक्षण किया। यहां उन्होंने मूंग लेकर आए किसानों से बातचीत की और उनकी समस्याओं की ओर ध्यान इंगित करवाया। कलेक्टर ने खरीद केन्द्र के प्रभारी से मूंग व मूंगफली के समर्थन मूल्य खरीद के संबंध में विस्तृत जानकारी ली।

खरीद केन्द्र पर मूंग लेकर आए किसान शैतान राम ग्राम खजवाना, भंवरूराम ग्राम खजवाना, हड़मानराम ग्राम खजवाना, सीताराम ग्राम खुड़खुड़ा के मूंग का नैफेड के निर्देशानुसार किसानों के सामने सेम्पल चैक करवाया गया।

किसानों से की गई बातचीत में सामने आई, उनकी समस्याओं के निराकरण को लेकर कलेक्टर ने उच्च स्तर पर बातचीत करने का भरोसा दिलाया। मूंग व मूंगफली खरीद केन्द्र पर मौजूद हमाल, पल्लेदारों से भी बातचीत कर उनकी मजदूरी आदि के बारे में जानकारी ली। कलेक्टर के निरीक्षण में मुख्य कार्यकारी कमल कुमार रूलानियां, खरीद केन्द्र प्रभारी रामनिवास सिंवर सहित कृषि विभाग के कार्मिक मौजूद थे।
24926 किसान ऑनलाइन कटवा चुके हैं टोकन
जानकारी के अनुसार नागौर जिले में मूंग व मूंगफली के कुल 15 खरीद केन्द्र विकसित किए गए हैं। मूंग की फसल बेचान के लिए जिले में अब तक 24 हजार 926 किसानों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन कराया है। जबकि 11 दिनों में जिले के 110 किसानों से ही मूंगों की खरीद समर्थन मूल्य पर हो पाई है। जानकारी के अनुसार इसे लेकर किसान परेशान हैं, लागत से कम मूल्य पर मंडियों में मूंग बेचने को मजबूर है।

नागौर केंद्र पर मात्र 429 कट्टों की खरीद

नागौर खरीद केन्द्र के प्रभारी रामनिवास सिंवर ने बताया कि 2 नवंबर से अब तक नागौर खरीद केन्द्र पर मूंग के 429 बैग की कुल खरीद हुई है। मूंगफली के लिए 1763 किसानों ने रजिस्ट्रेशन करवाया है। मूंग की समर्थन मूल्य पर खरीद के लिए 2925 किसानों को खरीद की तारीख अलॉट कर दी गई है। जिले के सभी खरीद केन्द्रों पर अब तक 110 किसानों का 2 हजार 481 क्विंटल मूंग तुला है।

