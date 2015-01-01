पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

प्रवासी पक्षी:आश्रय की तलाश में आने वाले अतिथि पक्षियों का अब सिमटने लगा आवास

रोल2 घंटे पहले
  • मगर डीडिया खुर्द के कुंभराव तालाब में इस बार प्रवासी पक्षियों ने डेरा डाला

इस साल रोल के निकटवर्ती डीडिया खुर्द गांव के कुम्भराव तालाब में विभिन्न प्रजाति के प्रवासी व विदेशी पक्षी पानी में विचरण व अटखेलियां करते नजर आ रहे हैं। ऐसे अब क्षेत्र के कुछ ही तालाब सुरक्षित बचे हैं, जो इस क्षेत्र में जलीय प्रवासी पक्षियों के अन्तिम शरण स्थल के रूप में उनके प्रवास हैं। इन सिमटते आवास स्थलों के बावजूद अभी भी शीतकाल में कुछ प्रवासी व विदेशी पक्षी यहां पहुंचते हैं।

जो एक दुर्लभ क्षण के समान है, क्योंकि क्षेत्र सहित नागौर शहर के आस पास का क्षेत्र किसी समय में सर्दियों में आने वाले जलीय व अन्य पक्षियों के लिये एक आदर्श प्रवास स्थल हुआ करता था। शीतकाल में यहां सुदूर दक्षिण पूर्वी यूरोप, मध्य एशिया, मंगोलिया और साइबेरिया तक के जलीय प्रवासी पक्षी बड़ी संख्या में आते थे, जिनमें कुरजां, कोमन क्रेन, बार हेडेड गूज़, नॉर्दर्न शोवलर, गडवाल, मलार्ड, पोचार्ड, ब्राह्मणी बतख, टफ्टेड बतख, पायीड एवोसेट इत्यादि सम्मिलित हैं।

नागौर शहर के पश्चिम, दक्षिण और कुछ पूर्व में भी कठोर धरातल व पानी को संजोकर रखने वाली चिकनी लाल मिट्टी के काफी बड़े भूभाग भी थे, जो कि मानवीय गतिविधियों से पूर्णरूप से मुक्त हुआ करते थे तथा जिनके बीच-बीच मे छोटे बड़े जलाशय काफी संख्या में थे।

रोल सीएचसी के एसएमओ व पक्षी प्रेमी डॉ. राजेन्द्रसिंह कालवी ने बताया कि अब धीरे-धीरे पक्षियों के आश्रय स्थलों के सिमटने से शीतकाल के दौरान उनके आने में काफी कमी आई है। गांवों में थोड़ा एकांत होने व पानी की अच्छी मात्रा रहने से आवास के दौरान पक्षियों को यहां आसानी से भोजन मिल जाता है।

