पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

  • Hindi News
  • Local
  • Rajasthan
  • Nagaur
  • Half Of The Sale Of Chinese Lights But Twice The Purchase Of Diyas, Adorned Temporary Shops 1.5 Times More Than Last Year

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

रोशनी के तल की सुखद तस्वीर:चाइनीज लाइटों की बिक्री आधी मगर दीयों की दो गुना खरीद, पिछले साल से डेढ़ गुना ज्यादा अस्थायी दुकानें सजी

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

दिवाली नजदीक आते ही बाजारों में दीपक बिकने लगे है। देश को आत्मनिर्भर बनाने के लिए लोगों ने भी दीपक को खरीदने में रूचि दिखाई है। धनतेरस के अवसर पर लोगों ने लाइटिंग के साथ साथ दीपक की रोशनी भी की। इस दौरान गांधी चौक, मूंडवा चौराहा, सुगनसिंह सर्किल जैसे क्षेत्रों में महिलाओं ने सड़क के किनारों पर दुकान लगाकर दीपक बेचे। महिलाओं खास कर ग्रामीण क्षेत्रों की महिलाओं ने इस ओर अधिक ध्यान दिया है और खरीदारी भी जमकर की है। इस दौरान बाजारों में भीड़ भी अधिक देखने को मिली है।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें