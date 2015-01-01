पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

कार्रवाई:पंचायत समिति कार्यालय से आधा स्टाफ मिला गायब, सभी को देंगे नोटिस

नागाैरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • उपखंड अधिकारी चौधरी ने मौके से जब्त किए उपस्थित रजिस्टर

नागौर पंचायत समिति में निरीक्षण के दौरान आधे से ज्यादा स्टाफ मौके से गायब मिलने का मामला सामने आया है। कलेक्टर डॉ. जितेंद्र कुमार साेनी के निर्देशानुसार शुक्रवार को उपखंड अधिकारी अमीत चौधरी पंचायत समिति कार्यालय में निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे थे। निरीक्षण के दौरान कार्यालय में आधा स्टाफ, यानी करीब 27 से 30 कर्मचारी अनुपस्थित मिले। मौके पर ऐसे हालात देख एसडीएम भी हैरानी में पड़ गए। इसे लेकर उपखंड अधिकारी ने मौके पर सभी उपस्थिति रजिस्टर जब्त कर लिए गए।

पंचायत समिति कार्यालय से कर्मचारियों द्वारा बिना बताए अनुपस्थित रहने की की यह बड़ी लापरवाही सामने आई है। इसे लेकर उपखंड अधिकारी द्वारा ने पंचायत समिति नागाैर के विकास अधिकारी काे अनुपस्थित रहे सभी कर्मचारियाें काे कारण बताओ नाेटिस जारी कर जवाब मांगने के निर्देश दिए है। उपखंड अधिकारी द्वारा किए गए औचक निरीक्षण के बाद माैके पर हड़कंप मच गया। कई कर्मचारी अानन-फानन में भागते हुए कार्यालय भी पहुंचे। हालांकि जब तक वो पहुंचे उससे पहले टीम कार्यवाही कर चुकी थी।
प्रकरण में बीडीओ की लापरवाही आई सामने
पंचायत समिति कार्यालय से एक साथ आधे से ज्यादा स्टाफ अनुपस्थित रहने के मामले में यहां चार्ज संभाल रहे विकास अधिकारी मनवीर सिंह बेनीवाल की लापरवाही सामने आई है। निरीक्षण के दौरान वो खुद मौजूद नहीं थे। एसडीएम द्वारा पूछने पर उन्होंने मूल पद मूंडवा विकास अधिकारी कार्यालय में होने की बात कही। इधर उन्हें जहां अतिरिक्त विकास अधिकारी का चार्ज दिया गया उस कार्यालय में उनकी मॉनिटरिंग के अभाव में आधे कर्मचारी उपस्थित तक नहीं थे।
तीन साल पहले भी ऐसे ही मिले थे हालात

3 साल पहले जिला मुख्यालय की नागौर पंचायत समिति कार्यालय में जब एसीईओ निरीक्षण करने पहुंचे थे तो यहां पर अधिकारियों सहित कुल-27 कार्मिक अनुपस्थित मिले थे। उस समय 4 माह में नागौर पंचायत समिति कार्यालय का वो दूसरा निरीक्षण था। पहले के निरीक्षण में 16 कार्मिक अनुपस्थित मिले थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें