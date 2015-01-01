पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कंट्रोवर्सी:हनुमान और बोतल वालों के पास मोटर साइकिल छुड़ाने का भी सामान नहीं : पूर्व विधायक मिर्धा

नागौर41 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • सांसद का जवाब- बोतल ने मिर्धाओं की राजनीति छुड़ा दी, अब क्या छुड़ाना बाकी रहा, मानसिक इलाज करवाओ
  • बेनीवाल के नजदीकी नेता माने जाने वाले पूर्व विधायक मिर्धा ने दिया विवादित बयान, सांसद बेनीवाल ने किया पलटवार

पंचायत चुनाव के प्रथम चरण के प्रचार के दौरान वोटरों को साधने सभाओं में नेताओं ने सीमाएं लांघते हुए विवादित बयान दिया है। सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल के नजदीकी माने जाने वाले कांग्रेस से पूर्व विधायक रिछपाल मिर्धा ने कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी की सभा में सांसद पर विवादित बयान दिया है।

डेगाना के चकढ़ाणी में आयोजित सभा के दौरान कहा- कि उनकी पार्टी से अगर प्रत्याशी जीतकर आते है तो उनके और सरपंचों के कही काम नहीं रूकेंगे। मिर्धा बोले- हनुमान और यह बोतल वाले अगर किसी की मोटर साइकिल छुड़ा दे तो मेरे मुंह पर थूक देना। इनके पास क्या सामान है। ये पकड़ी हुई एक मोटरसाइकिल तक नहीं छुड़ा सकते। मैं एक फोन करूं तो कोई काम नहीं रूकेगा। साथ ही उन्होंने कहा- कि हनुमान काे जब 302 के मुलजिम थे तो उन्होंने छुड़वाया। उन्होंने बनवारिया के पक्ष में बयान दिए।

एक साल पहले मिर्धा ने खजवाना में सामाजिक कार्यक्रम में सांसद बेनीवाल को बताया था एक नंबर नेता, अब विरोध

सांसद बेनीवाल बोले- सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल ने पलटवार करते हुए कहा- जिले में कांग्रेस की पंचायत चुनाव में हालत खराब है, वो हार रही है। डेगाना में स्थिति बेहद ही खराब है। रिछपाल मिर्धा खुद चार बार चुनाव हार चुके है, इसलिए वो बौखला गए है और वो बेतुके बयान दे रहे है। इससे उनकी मानसिक स्थिति ठीक नहीं है। अब उम्र का असर भी साफ दिख रहा है। वो अच्छे डॉक्टर के पास जाकर इलाज करवाए। बोतल वालों के पास कितना सामान है यह तो आने वाला समय बता देगा। रालोपा पहली बार राज्य की ऐसी पार्टी है जो पंचायत राज का चुनाव लड़ रही है। 1952 से लेकर आज तक मिर्धा कभी पार्टी नहीं बना पाए, दूसरे की गौद में बैठकर ही चुनाव लड़ते आए है। किसान कौम से कभी मुख्यमंत्री बनाने के पक्ष में नहीं रहे।

नागौर की जनता ने बोतल पर बटन दबा नागौर से मिर्धाओं की छुट्टी कर दी, अब और क्या छुड़वाना बाकी रहा है। उल्लेखनीय है कि एक साल पहले खजवाना में सामाजिक कार्यक्रम के दौरान सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल व पूर्व विधायक रिछपाल मिर्धा एक साथ मंच साझा किया था। दोनों अतिथि के तौर पर यहां पहुंचे थे। तब दोनों के बीच अच्छा तालमेल था। यहां मिर्धा ने कार्यक्रम में मौजूद लोगों को संबोधित करते हुए कहा था कि हनुमान बेनीवाल जाट समाज से एक नंबर के नेता है। उनका कोई मुकाबला नहीं कर सकता। उन्होंने हमेशा किसानों को आवाज उठाई है। मिर्धा की इस तारीफ पर लोगों ने उनका तालिया बजाकर स्वागत किया था। लेकिन अब मिर्धा की पार्टी के सामने प्रत्याशी रालोपा के होने के कारण मिर्धा विरोध करने लगे।

नाराजगी इसलिए... विधानसभा चुनाव में नहीं उतारे, अब डेगाना में रालोपा प्रत्याशी मैदान में

डेगाना से रिछपाल मिर्धा परिवार लंबे समय से चुनाव लड़ता आया है। वो खुद यहां से कई बार विधायक रहे चुके है। वर्तमान के उनका बेटा विजयपाल मिर्धा विधायक है। विधानसभा चुनाव में कांग्रेस के सामने यहां रालोपा से कोई प्रत्याशी मैदान में नहीं था। मगर अब जब 23 सीटों पर पंचायत समिति सदस्य के चुनाव हो रहे है तो यहां रालोपा केे प्रभारी राजेंद्र डूकिया द्वारा 17 सीटों पर प्रत्याशी उतार दिए। जिसके चलते यहां कई सीटों पर मुकाबला कांटे की टक्कर का है। इसलिए मिर्धा नाराज हुए है। मिर्धा ने कहा कि हमारी पार्टी के सदस्य बनते है ताे उनके काम की जिम्मेदारी रिछपाल मिर्धा की हाेगी।

