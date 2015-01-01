पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

नागौर सांसद के निशाने पर गहलोत:बेनीवाल बोले- सरकार लोक कल्याण की योजनाओं को लागू करने में विफल, 2 साल में राज्य में अपराध चरम पर

नागौर32 मिनट पहले
नागौर से लोकसभा सांसद हैं हनुमान बेनीवाल।
  • बेनीवाल ने कहा- अपराध के आकड़ों में राजस्थान देशभर में सबसे ऊपर

नागौर सांसद और आरएलपी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक हनुमान बेनीवाल ने बुधवार को राजस्थान में गहलोत सरकार के दो साल पूरा होने पर निशाना साधा। उन्होंने कहा कि गहलोत सरकार जन कल्याण की योजनाओं को लागू करने में असफल रही है। जनता से किए वादे पर सरकार खरी नही उतर पाई।

बेनीवाल ने कहा कि बेरोजगारी भत्ते ,रोजगार उपलब्ध करवाने, किसान कर्ज माफी, बिजली ,पानी और स्वास्थ्य आदि मूलभूत सुविधाओं के लिए जनता को तरसना पड़ रहा है। कोरोना जैसी विपदा आने के बावजूद सरकार स्वास्थ्य संस्थानों को सक्षम बनाने में विफल नजर आई।

उन्होंने यह भी कहा कि दो बजट में सरकार ने सवा लाख भर्तियों की घोषणा की। जबकि केवल 18 हजार पदों पर ही भर्ती प्रकिया शुरू हो पाई। जिसमें भी कई तरह की रुकावटें आने से बेरोजगार युवकों को मानसिक परेशानी से गुजरना पड़ रहा है।

गहलोत सीएम आवास का मोह छोड़ जनता को संभालें
सांसद ने कहा कि गहलोत राज्य सरकार के मुखिया हैं। उसके बावजूद कोरोना जैसे संकटकाल में उन्होंने एक भी अस्पताल का निरीक्षण खुद नही किया। सिर्फ औपचारिकता करके ही जनता को गुमराह करके रखा। उन्होंने यह भी दावा किया कि अपराध के आकड़ों में राजस्थान देशभर में सबसे ऊपर है। वहीं, महिला व दलित अपराधों में बढ़ोतरी ने भी प्रदेश को शर्मसार किया है। ऐसे में खुद सीएम गृह मंत्रालय का दायित्व निभाने में असफल नजर आए।

