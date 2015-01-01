पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

किसान आंदोलन:नागौर सांसद बेनीवाल बोले- अब होगी आर-पार की लड़ाई, कोटपुतली में जनसभा के बाद दिल्ली कूच की रणनीति तय की जाएगी

नागौर21 मिनट पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
नागौर सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल।

किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में नागौर सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल शनिवार को कोटपूतली के लिए रवाना हुए। यहां उन्होंने बताया कि कोटपूतली में एक जनसभा के बाद दिल्ली कूच की रणनीति तय की जाएगी। बेनीवाल ने कहा कि आज दिल्ली कुच का कार्यक्रम है। हजारों की तादात में किसान कोटपूतली में सभा करेंगे। सभा के बाद दिल्ली कुच की रणनीति बनाएंगे। ये लड़ाई आर-पार की होगी।

बेनीवाल ने कहा कि राजस्थान का किसान भी देश के किसान के साथ खड़ा है। पंचायत चुनाव होने के कारण अब तक हम अन्य प्लेट फॉर्म के माध्यम से किसान आंदोलन को समर्थन दे रहे थे। तीनों बिल का अध्ययन भी कर लिया है। सरकार को देश के प्रमुख किसान नेताओं के साथ बैठकर गंभीरता से बात करनी चाहिए। अपनी जिद छोड़कर किसानों के हित में फैसला लेना चाहिए। स्वामीनाथन आयोग की रिपोर्ट लागू करें। जिससे एमएसपी में बढ़ोत्तरी हो।

उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे उम्मीद है वो किसानों का भला करेंगे। किसानों की मांगे मानी जानी चाहिए। बड़ा मन रखें। बिल वापस लेने से सरकार का नुकसान नहीं होता। मैं फिर प्रधानमंत्री और गृहमंत्री से कहना चाहता हूं कि वे समय रहते किसान आंदोलन को बढ़ने से रोकें। किसान की आय बढ़ाने के लिए नए बिल लेकर आए।

हनुमानगढ़ में टोल फ्री किए गए

वहीं, शनिवार सुबह से ही हनुमानगढ़ के आसा पास के टोल किसानों द्वारा फ्री करवा दिए गए। यहां बड़ी संख्या में किसानों पहुंचे। जिसके बाद गाड़ियां फ्री में टोल क्रॉस कर रही हैं। हनुमानगढ़ से जयपुर रोड मेगा हाइवे के टोल को भी फ्री कर दिया गया।

हनुमानगढ़ से जयपुर रोड मेगा हाइवे के टोल पर बैठे किसान।
हनुमानगढ़ से जयपुर रोड मेगा हाइवे के टोल पर बैठे किसान।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसानों ने हरियाणा-पंजाब में टोल फ्री किए; दिल्ली-जयपुर और दिल्ली-आगरा हाईवे रोकेंगे - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- लोगों की परवाह ना करके अपनी योग्यता अनुसार मन मुताबिक कार्यों पर ध्यान केंद्रित रखें। आपको अवश्य ही कोई उपलब्धि हासिल होगी। सामाजिक दायरा बढ़ेगा तथा रुकी हुई पेमेंट बगैराह आने से राहत महसूस हो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें