चुनाव:परिसीमन मामले में सुनवाई 16 दिसंबर काे

नागाैर3 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • देवगढ़ और लाडनूं नगर पालिका वार्डों के परिसीमन का मामला

राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय की खंडपीठ के समक्ष देवगढ़ नगर पालिका और लाडनूं नगर पालिका वार्डाें के परिसीमन काे लेकर ईश्वरलाल श्रीमाल देवगढ़ के लिए और लाडनूं के लिए राजेंद्र चोटिया ने नगर पालिका के वार्ड के परिसीमन को लेकर दो अलग अलग जनहित याचिकाएं पेश की। एडवोकेट मधुसूदन पुरोहित ने बताया कि दोनों याचिकाओं की सुनवाई न्यायालय के समक्ष एक साथ ही जा रही है।

जिसमें मुख्य बिंदू यह है कि नगर पालिका पालिकाओं के वार्ड का परिसीमन कानून अनुसार नहीं हुआ है। सही रूप से अंतिम प्रकाश राजपत्र में नहीं हुआ। बहस के दौरान यह बिंदू सामने आने पर एडिशनल एडवोकेट जनरल ने राजस्थान सरकार की ओर से कहा कि राजस्थान सरकार के सक्षम अधिकारी के समक्ष जो भी फाइनल नोटिफिकेशन की नोटिंग है वह 16 दिसंबर को न्यायालय के समक्ष प्रस्तुत कर दी जाएगी।

नगर पालिका देवगढ़ और लाडनूं परिसीमन से संबंधित जनहित याचिकाओं की अगली सुनवाई 16 दिसंबर को तय की गई। जनहित याचिका की सुनवाई उच्च न्यायालय की खंडपीठ के वरिष्ठ न्यायाधीश संदीप मेहता तथा न्यायाधीश देवेंद्र कच्छावा ने की। याची पक्ष की ओर से पैरवी अधिवक्ता मधुसूदन पुरोहित व अमितकुमार पुरोहित ने की। सरकार की ओर से पैरवी अतिरिक्त महाधिवक्ता सुनील बेनीवाल ने की।

