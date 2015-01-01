पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

आर्शीवाद:यहां दो हाथों से धन बरसा रही लक्ष्मी, ऐसा सिर्फ नागौर में

नागौर
  • जिले में महालक्ष्मी के तीन ही मंदिर, एक ब्रह्मपुरी क्षेत्र में बना

धन की देवी मां महालक्ष्मी की नागौर में काफी कृपा है। इसी कृपा के कारण ही नागौर जिले के हर कोने में प्राकृतिक संसाधनों की कोई कमी नहीं है। हर ओर मकराना के मार्बल की चर्चा है तो नमक के नाम पर केवल सांभर झील ही लोगाें को याद आती है। इसके साथ ही लाइम स्टोन भी कई जगह पर बिखरा पड़ा है।

यहां पर मसालों की खेती भी बहुतायत से होती है जो देश भर में प्रसिद्ध हैं। इसके साथ ही हैंड टूल्स का व्यापार भी अपने आप में समृद्धि देने वाला है। इन संसाधानों के कारण ही नागौर में रेवेन्यू काफी बड़ी मात्रा में मिलता है। नागौर में इस मंदिर की पूजा श्रीमाली ब्राह्मण समाज करता है लेकिन मां के दर्शनार्थ पूरा शहर आता है।

इस मंदिर में पाटोत्सव बड़ा उत्सव मनाया जाता है। यह मूर्ति इसलिए भी खास है कि मां के दो हाथों में धन के कलश हैं और दोनों कलशों से मां धनवर्षा कर रही हैं। पुजारी अरविंद शर्मा के अनुसार ऐसा केवल यहीं नागौर में ही है।

मूंडवा और लाडनूं के बाद नागौर में ही बना हुआ है महालक्ष्मी का मंदिर

मां महालक्ष्मी का मंदिर नागौर जिले में तीन जगहों पर बना हुआ है। इनमें एक लाडनूं, दूसरा मूंडवा और तीसरा नागौर शहर के ब्रह्मपुरी में बना हुआ है। तीनों के ही प्रति लोगों में गहरी आस्था है। वर्तमान में नागौर शहर में जो मंदिर बना हुआ है वह 400 साल से भी ज्यादा पुराना है।

इसके अलावा मूंडवा और लाडनूं में बने मंदिर भी ऐतिहासिक दृष्टि से काफी महत्वपूर्ण हैं। जानकार बताते हंै कि जहां भी लक्ष्मी मां के मंदिर स्थापित हैं वहां वहां पर श्रीमाली ब्राह्मण समाज के घरों की संख्या काफी तादाद में रहती है।

भगवान गरुड़ की भी मूर्ति मंदिर में स्थापित

भगवान विष्णु के वाहन गरुड़ भी महालक्ष्मी मंदिर में स्थापित है। यह प्रतिमा भी दो फीट के पत्थर पर उकेरी गई है। पुजारी अरविंद दवे बताते हंै कि यह प्रतिमा कब की है इसकी तो जानकारी नहीं है लेकिन यह करीब 400 साल पुरानी बताई जाती है। बताते हैं कि गरुड़ की मौजूदगी से समृद्धि आती है।

हनुमान, गणेश की मूर्ति व 2 शिवलिंग

नागौर शहर की ऐतिहासिकता से जुड़े इस मंदिर में भगवान गणेश का एक मंदिर है। इसके अलावा दो शिवलिंग भी हंै। दोनों शिवलिंग मंदिर परिसर के बाहर ही स्थापित हैं। इसके साथ ही मंदिर परिसर के अंदर निज मंदिर के पास एक हनुमानजी की प्रतिमा और भगवान गणेश की प्रतिमा है।

धनतेरस पर तालाबों से मिट्‌टी लेकर आने की परंपरा नागौर में ही है। शहर के बख्तासागर, झड़ा तालाब आिद से महिलाएं मिट्‌टी को लक्ष्मी का रूप मानकर धनतेरस को अपने घर लेकर आती हैं। महिलाएं मिट्‌टी की पूजा करके उसे घर लेकर आती हैं। इस माटी की दिवाली को पूजा होगी और इसे घर में रखेंगे। इसे साल भर पर पूजा घर मंे ही रखते हैं। पूजा की सामग्री काे इससे साफ करते हंै।

