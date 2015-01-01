पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:हाईकोर्ट के आदेश, तीन किश्तों में चुकानी होगी एकलव्य स्कूल की बकाया फीस

कुचामन सिटी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कुचामन निवासी की याचिका पर स्कूल का पक्ष सुन हाईकोर्ट ने दिया निर्देश

राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय जोधपुर (हाईकोर्ट) की पीठ ने बकाया फीस के एक मामले का निस्तारण करते हुए याचिकाकर्ता को फरवरी 2021 तक तीन किश्तों में पूरी फीस एकलव्य स्कूल में जमा करने का निर्णय दिया है। न्यायालय ने इसके लिए तीन तिथियां निर्धारित की है। दरअसल, कुचामन के गुलजारपुरा निवासी अमन मौलानी पुत्र मोहम्मद इकबाल मौलानी ने राजस्थान उच्च न्यायालय जोधपुर में एक सिविल रिट पिटिशन दायर कर कुचामन की एकलव्य एकेडमी सीनियर सैकण्डरी स्कूल में बकाया 19 हजार 500 रुपए की फीस एक मुश्त देने में असमर्थता जताई थी जिस पर न्यायालय ने उसे 5 हजार रुपए पहली किश्त के रूप में देकर टीसी और मार्कशीट दिलाने के लिए स्कूल प्रबंधन को निर्देशित किया था।

मामले में स्कूल की ओर से वरिष्ठ अधिवक्ता रणजीत जोशी ने न्यायालय के समक्ष पक्ष रखते हुए बताया कि स्कूल द्वारा मांगी जा रही फीस कोरोना काल की नहीं होकर पिछले शैक्षिक सत्र से बकाया चल रही थी जिसे अमन मौलानी के परिजनों द्वारा जमा नहीं किया गया। एडवोकेट जोशी की दलिल सुनने के बाद गत दिवस न्यायाधीश विजय बिश्नोई ने याचिकाकर्ता को तीन किश्तों में बकाया फीस जमा करने के लिए आदेश जारी किया है।

न्यायालय ने 19500 में से शेष रही 14500 रुपए की राशि को 3 किस्तों में जमा करवाने के आदेश दिए है, जिसके तहत पहली दो किश्तें 5-5 हजार 25 दिसम्बर व 25 जनवरी को तथा आखिरी तीसरी किस्त 4500 की राशि 25 फरवरी 2021 को अदा करने के आदेश दिए है। न्यायालय ने रिट पिटिशन का निस्तारण करते हुए याचिकाकर्ता को सही समय पर तीनों किश्तें अदा करने के लिए निर्देश दिए।
जरूरतमंदों के लिए रखते है सकारात्मक सोच

  • एकलव्य स्कूल हमेशा निर्धन एवं जरूरतमंद विद्यार्थियों के लिए सदैव सकारात्मक सोच रखता है। याचिकाकर्ता की फीस पिछले सत्र की बकाया थी। हमने न्यायालय का सम्मान करते हुए 5 हजार की पहली किश्त मिलने पर टीसी और मार्कशीट जारी कर दी थी अब शेष 14 हजार 500 की रकम तीन किस्तों में लेने के लिए न्यायालय के आदेश की पालना करेंगे। - अक्षय जोशी, निदेशक, एकलव्य स्कूल
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें