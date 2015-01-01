पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

हिंदू-मुस्लिम एकता की मिसाल:नागौर में दिखी गंगा-जमुनी तहजीब, मुस्लिम युवाओं ने भरा हिंदू बहन के मायरा

शेरानी आबाद29 मिनट पहले
शेरानी आबाद। रताऊ में हिंदू बहन के भात भरते मुस्लिम भाई।
  • अब्दुल रजाक खान ने मुंह बोली बहन सीता के 31,000 नकद, सोने की अंगूठी व पाजेब सहित बेस का भात भरा

भारत में गंगा जमुनी तहजीब की मिसाल पूरी दुनिया में दी जाती है। ऐसी ही मिसाल देखने को मिली नागौर जिले के शेरानी आबाद कस्बे में। शेरानी आबाद के मुस्लिम युवाओं ने रताऊ गांव निवासी सीता पत्नी राजू सिंह सोलंकी के पुत्र प्रदीप सिंह व पुत्री माया के विवाह के मौके पर भरे जाने वाले भात की रस्म अदा कर अपनी गंगा जमुनी तहजीब को कायम रखा।

अब्दुल रजाक खान ने मुंह बोली बहन सीता के भरा मायरा
शेरानी आबाद निवासी अब्दुल रजाक खान ने मुंह बोली बहन सीता के 31,000 नकद, सोने की अंगूठी व पाजेब सहित बेस का भात भरकर भाई की जिम्मेदारी निभाई। अब्दुल रजाक शेरानी, खलील खान, लियाकत अली, गुफरान, सावंत सिंह, गोविंद सिंह, रिजवान, खालिद सहित अन्य लोग मायरा (भात) लेकर रताऊ पहुंचे जहां पर ग्रामीणों ने उनका स्वागत किया। इस मौके पर उपस्थित लोगों ने हिंदू-मुस्लिम एकता व आपसी भाईचारे की इस मिसाल को सराहनीय बताया।

(रिपोर्ट: अली शेर खान)

