फेस्टिवल स्पेशल ट्रेन:हावड़ा-बाड़मेर स्पेशल ट्रेन का लाडनूं-डीडवाना और छोटी खाटू में ठहराव, मेड़ता रोड-डेगाना नजरअंदाज

लाडनूं/डीडवाना/मेड़ता रोड2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • 6, 13, 20 व 27 नवंबर को हावड़ा से तो 11, 18, 25 नवंबर व 2 दिसंबर को बाड़मेर से चलेगी

त्यौहारों को देखते हुए रेलवे ने हावड़ा से बाड़मेर रेलमार्ग पर पूर्ण-आरक्षित कोच वाली विशेष सुपरफास्ट ट्रेन को स्वीकृति प्रदान की है। इस फेस्टिवल स्पेशल ट्रेन का ठहराव कोडर्मा, गया जंक्शन, प्रयागराज जं., रेवाड़ी, सादुलपुर, चूरू, रतनगढ़, सुजानगढ़, लाडनूं, डीडवाना, छोटी खाटू, समदड़ी व बालोतरा स्टेशनों पर भी रहेगा। इस ट्रेन के दोनों तरफ चार-चार फेरे निर्धारित किए गए है। इस ट्रेन के संचालन की स्वीकृति से यहां लोगों ने बहुत खुशी प्रकट की है।

यह हावड़ा-बाड़मेर स्पे. फेस्टिव ट्रेन 02323 की यात्रा 6 नवम्बर शुक्रवार को सायं 6.50 बजे शुरू होगी, जो हावड़ा से रवाना होकर आसनसोल, धनबाद जं., पं. दीनदयाल उपाध्याय जंक्शन, कानपुर सेंट्रल, दिल्ली, जोधपुर होते हुए रविवार 8 नवम्बर को प्रातः 7.20 बजे अपने अंतिम स्टेशन बाड़मेर पहुंचेगी।

यह ट्रेन चार दिन प्रत्येक शुक्रवार 6 नवम्बर के बाद हावड़ा से 13 व 20 नवम्बर और 27 नवम्बर को चलेगी। हावड़ा से शुक्रवार को रवाना होकर इस ट्रेन के लाडनूं पहुंचाने का समय शनिवार रात 10.55 बजे का है। यह ट्रेन डीडवाना 11.21 व छोटी खाटू रात 11.48 बजे पहुंचेगी।

त्योहारी सीजन में 4-4 टर्न चलेगी, छोटी खाटू के बाद सीधा जोधपुर 180 किमी दूरी पर होगा ठहराव

स्पेशल ट्रेन में यात्रा के लिए बुकिंग 4 नवंबर सुबह 8 बजे से शुरू होगी
इस फेस्टिवल स्पेशल ट्रेन हावड़ा-बाड़मेर स्पे. फेस्टिवल ट्रेन 02324 की यात्रा बाड़मेर से हावड़ा के लिये प्रत्येक बुधवार 11 नवम्बर, 18 व 25 नवम्बर तथा 2 दिसम्बर को चलेगी। बाड़मेर से इसके रवाना होने का समय बुधवार शाम 3.55 बजे रहेगा और यह हावड़ा शुक्रवार को प्रातः 6.10 बजे पहुंचेगी।

बाड़मेर से बुधवार को सायं 3.55 बजे रवाना होने के बाद यह ट्रेन जोधपुर सायं 7.20 बजे, छोटी खाटू 10.43 बजे, डीडवाना 11.54, लाडनूं रात्रि 12.20 बजे, सुजानगढ़ रात 12.33 बजे पहुंचने का समय निर्धारित है। इस ट्रेन की बुकिंग 4 नवम्बर से प्रातः 8 बजे से शुरू की जाएगी। इसमें कंशेस्नल बुकिंग की स्वीकृति नहीं रहेगी।

नागौर, चुरू जिले व शेखावाटी अंचल के लोगों को सबसे ज्यादा फायदा, बंगाल की राह आसान
दीपावली पर्व को ध्यान में रखते हुए अनिल कुमार खटेड़ लाडनूं निवासी कोलकाता प्रवासी सामाजिक कार्यकर्ता व पूर्व सदस्य रेलवे सलाहकार समिति उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे, छोटी खाटू निवासी रामदेव शर्मा, दशरथ भंडारी एवं सुजानगढ़ निवासी रंजीत सिरोहिया, कैलाश शर्मा, यंग्स क्लब डीडवाना के राधेश्याम वैष्णव, नरेन्द्र मोहनोत, चुरु के तरुण पाण्डेय, वाराणसी के राजेश जांगिड़ आदि की मांग पर विचार करते हुए रेलवे बोर्ड, पूर्व रेलवे तथा उत्तर पश्चिम रेलवे ने हावड़ा से बाड़मेर फेस्टिवल स्पेशल ट्रेन संख्या 02323 कुल 8 फेरे अप व डाउन की स्वीकृति प्रदान की। यह ट्रेन सेवा शुरू होने से राजस्थान प्रवासी विशेषकर चुरू, नागौर व शेखावाटी अंचल के लोगों का सीधा जुड़ाव कोलकाता, हावड़ा, धनबाद, आसनसोल, गया से होगा।

सप्ताह में एक ट्रेन, अब

नियमित संचालन की उठाई आवाज

गौरतलब है कि लाडनूं-डीडवाना-सुजानगढ़ क्षेत्र से बड़ी संख्या में नागरिक दिल्ली, बंगाल, आसाम और पूर्वाेत्तर राज्यों में व्यवसाय के सिलसिले में प्रवास करते हैं, उनके लिए सीधी उनके स्टेशनों से कोई ट्रेन अब तक नहीं थी। इस ट्रेन के संचालन से लोगों को आवागमन की काफी सुविधा रहेगी। उत्तर-पश्चित रेलवे सलाहकार समिति के पूर्व सदस्य अनिल खटेड़ ने बताया कि इस ट्रेन के चलाए जाने से उन्हें खुशी हुई है, लेकिन इसके मात्र चार ही दिन चलाया जाना उचित नहीं है। इस ट्रेन को नियमित किया जाकर निरन्तर चलाया जाना चाहिए। भाजपा महिला मोर्चा की पूर्व जिलाध्यक्ष सुमित्रा आर्य ने भी इसे नियमित चलाने की मांग की है।

ट्रेन संख्या 02323 हावड़ा से प्रत्येक शुक्रवार
6, 13, 20 व 27 नवंबर को शाम 6.50 बजे रवाना होकर आसनसोल रात 9.18, धनबाद 10.45, कोडरमा 12.47, गया जंक्शन 2.05, पंडित दीनदयाल उपाध्याय 5.15, प्रयागराज सुबह 7.15, कानपुर सेंट्रल 9.30, दिल्ली दोपहर 3.45, रेवाड़ी शाम 5.22, सादलपुर शाम 7.55, चूरू रात 8.55, रतनगढ़ 10 बजे, सुजानगढ़ 10.38, लाडनूं 10.58, डीडवाना 11.24, छोटी खाटू 11.50, जोधपुर रात 3.05, समदड़ी 4.30, बालोतरा 5.02, बाड़मेर रविवार को सुबह 7.20 बजे पहुंचेगी।

ट्रेन संख्या 02324 बाड़मेर से प्रत्येक बुधवार
11, 18, 25 नवंबर, 2 दिसंबर को दोपहर 3.55 बजे रवाना होकर बालोतरा 5.22, समदड़ी 5.50, जोधपुर शाम 7.20, छोटी खाटू रात 10.43, डीडवाना 11.54, लाडनूं 12.23, सुजानगढ़ 12.36, रतनगढ़ 1.35, चूरू 2.25, सादुलपुर 3.25, रेवाड़ी 6 बजे, दिल्ली 7.55, कानपुर सेंट्रल दोपहर 2.20, प्रयागराज शाम 5 बजे, पंडित दीनदयाल जंक्शन शाम 7.38, गया जंक्शन रात 10.10, कोडरमा 11.32, धनबाद 1.45, आसनसोल 3 बजे, हावड़ा सुबह 6.10 बजे शुक्रवार को पहुंचेगी।

हावड़ा से लाडनूं तक 13 ढहराव: ऐसी फस्ट कलास, सेकंड क्लास व थर्ड एसी के कुल 8 कोच तथा 9 कोच स्लीपर, जनरल कोच व पेंट्री कार सहित कुल 22 डिब्बों की एलएचबी रैक से सुसज्जित ट्रेन।

ऐप खोलें
