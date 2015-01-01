पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल का दावा:चुई के सैकड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं ने ज्वॉइन की रालोपा, बेनीवाल ने किया स्वागत

चुई2 दिन पहले
  • सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल बाेले- रालाेपा डेगाना में भी अपना परचम लहराएगी

उपखंड डेगाना ग्राम चुई के सैंकड़ों युवाओं ने गुरुवार रात को रालोपा संयोजक व नागौर सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल से मिलकर रालोपा की सदस्यता ग्रहण की। इस मौके पर रालोपा संयोजक हनुमान बेनीवाल ने कहा कि इस बार रालोपा पंचायत समिति चुनाव में पूरे राजस्थान के साथ साथ डेगाना में भी अपना परचम लहराएगी।

बेनीवाल ने कहा कि राजस्थान में राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी के प्रति लोगों का मत व समर्थन दिन प्रतिदिन बढ़ता जा रहा है। जिसको लेकर अन्य दलों के सक्रिय नेता राष्ट्रीय लोकतांत्रिक पार्टी की सदस्यता ग्रहण करते जा रहे हैं। इसी तरह गुरुवार को भी बेनीवाल ने चुई के सैंकड़ों कार्यकर्ताओं को रालोपा का गमछा पहनाकर स्वागत किया।

डेगाना के वार्ड 9 चुई, हबचर, कवाल से रालोपा प्रत्याशी लक्ष्मी देवी नायक ने बेनीवाल के डेगाना दौरे के दौरान चुई में जनसभा करने का न्याैता भी दिया जिसे सांसद बेनीवाल ने स्वीकार किया। डेगाना वार्ड 9 प्रत्याशी लक्ष्मी देवी, छात्र नेता हंसराज गुगड़वाल, पूर्णाराम नायक, बक्षाराम नायक, रामचंद्र बैंदा,सीआर सियाक, मनोज बैंदा, नेमीचंद सियाक, आशाराम सियाक, राजू बिडीयासर, ताराचंद नायक, नाथूराम, इंद्र नायक, महिपाल बैंदा, सहित कार्यकर्ता मौजूद थे।

