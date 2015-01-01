पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

चोरी की वारदात:कोरोना संक्रमित पत्नी का इलाज करवाने पति जोधपुर गया, पीछे घर से 12 लाख के जेवर चोरी

नागौर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • कोतवाली थाना इलाके के बड़ली में चोरों ने सूने घर को बनाया निशाना

कोरोना पॉजिटिव रिपोर्ट आने के बाद घर पर ताला लगाकर उपचार के लिए बुजुर्ग दंपति जोधपुर मथुरादास माथुर हॉस्पिटल गए थे। पीछे से चोरों ने कोतवाली थाना इलाके के बड़ली स्थित सूने मकान पर हाथ साफ कर डाला और करीब 12 लाख के जेवरात तथा नकदी पार कर ले गए। वारदात की जानकारी मंगलवार सुबह लगी जब बुजुर्ग दंपती उपचार कराने के बाद जोधपुर से वापस लौटे।

बड़ली निवासी जगदीश पुत्र रामपाल कुरडिया ने कोतवाली थाना पुलिस को सौंपी रिपोर्ट में बताया कि वह स्वयं तथा उसके बेटे मुंबई में कार्य करते हैं, लेकिन बीते कुछ समय से वह अपनी पत्नी के साथ नागौर रह रहा है। 17 नवंबर को उसने पत्नी सुवा देवी की जेएलएन हॉस्पिटल में कोरोना जांच करवाई थी, जिसकी रिपोर्ट पॉजिटिव आने पर कार से 18 नवंबर को जोधपुर चला गया था। 23 नवंबर तक दोनों ने वहीं उपचार कराया। 24 नवंबर की सुबह घर पहुंचे तो चोरी का पता चला।

अस्पताल जा रहे थे इसलिए महिला ने सारे जेवर उतारकर घर में ही रखे थे, सब चोरी

पीड़ित ने बताया कि चोर आलमारी में रखे 3 तोला वजनी सोने का मंगलसूत्र, 10 तोला वजनी चार सोने के कड़े, 3 तोला वजनी साेने के झुमके, 4 तोला वजनी पांच सोने की अंगुठी, 3 तोला वजनी वजनी सोने की पायजेब व पांच ग्राम, 4 हजार नकदी तथा एक हजार रुपए की चिल्लर, एसबीआई का एक एटीएम कॉर्ड व क्रेडिट कार्ड भी चोरी कर ले गए।

जगदीश ने बताया कि पत्नी के पॉजिटिव आने की वजह से वह उसके पहने हुए जेवरों को भी उतार कर आलमारी में अन्य जेवरों के साथ रख गया था। इनमें मंगलसूत्र, हाथों की चुड़ियां, कानों के झुमके, पायजेब सहित अन्य जेवरात थे, लेकिन चोर उनको भी चोरी कर ले गए। बताया कि अब पत्नी के पास अब एक भी जेवर नहीं बचे हैं।

5 हजार नकदी भी चोरी, छत के रास्ते घर में घुसे थे चोर
पीड़ित के अनुसार चोर छत के रास्ते से भीतर घुसे। चोरों ने जीने के दरवाजे को खोला और सीढ़ियों के रास्ते से नीचे पहुंचे। इसके बाद उन्होंने कमरों के ताले तोड़े जिसमें आलमारी रखी हुई थी। चोरों को आलमारी की चाबियां भी वहीं मिल गई। इसके चलते उनको ताले भी तोड़ने नहीं पड़े।

चोरों ने चाबी से ही आलमारी को खोला और उसमें रखी नकदी तथा जेवरात पार कर ले गए। इसके साथ ही उन्होंने बैड एवं अन्य आलमारियों एवं कमरों के समान को भी खंगाला व सामन को इधर-उधर बिखेर दिया। उन्होंने बताया उक्त वारदात की जानकारी 21 नवंबर को उनको चचेरे भाई बाबू लाल पुत्र सुरजाराम ने दी थी, लेकिन जोधपुर होने की वजह से वे यहां पहुंच नहीं सके। मंगलवार सुबह पहुंचे तो सूचना पुलिस को दी। जानकारी पर पुलिस मौके पर पहुंची और जांच शुरू की।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंआधे हो गए होटलों के रेट, दिवाली की छुटि्टयों में फुल रहे 25 हजार से ज्यादा रूम्स - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- परिस्थिति तथा समय में तालमेल बिठाकर कार्य करने में सक्षम रहेंगे। माता-पिता तथा बुजुर्गों के प्रति मन में सेवा भाव बना रहेगा। विद्यार्थी तथा युवा अपने अध्ययन तथा कैरियर के प्रति पूरी तरह फोकस ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें