पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

शिक्षा:शिक्षक कोरोना संक्रमित हुए तो छुट्टी ही कटेगी

नागौर5 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • विभाग की परेशानी कोरोना काल के फ्रंटलाइन वाॅरियर है शिक्षक, फिर भी वेतन कटौती जारी है

कोरोना काल में डाॅक्टर, पुलिस और सफाई कर्मियों के साथ शिक्षक भी फ्रंटलाइन वाॅरियर हैं। मार्च में लगातार सर्वे से लेकर नवंबर तक चलने वाले कोरोना जन जागरण अभियान तक में शिक्षक लगाए गए हैं। ड्यूटी के दौरान शिक्षक संक्रमित भी हुए। संक्रमितों को डाॅक्टर की सलाह पर 14 या इससे अधिक दिन हाॅस्पिटल या होम आइसोलेशन में रहना पड़ा।

ड्यूटी के दौरान संक्रमित होने वाले शिक्षकों (टीचिंग-नाॅन टीचिंग स्टाफ) के अवकाश का प्रावधान भी बनाया गया। राज्य सरकार के वित्त विभाग ने 12 मई को एक आदेश जारी कर कोरोना महामारी को अन्य संक्रमण जनित बीमारियों की श्रेणी में शामिल करते हुए क्वारेंटाइन लीव देने का प्रावधान किया।

इससे शिक्षकों और नाॅन टीचिंग स्टाफ ने बड़ी राहत पाई कि पाॅजिटिव होने पर सरकार उन्हें अवैतनिक अवकाश दे रही है। लेकिन नियमों की गांठें खुलीं तो आक्रोश बढ़ गया। दरअसल यह बात जानकारी में आई, जो शिक्षक-कर्मचारी स्वयं पॉजिटिव पाए गए हैं, उन्हें अपने खाते की पीएल या एचपीएल स्वीकृत करवानी होगी। केवल डाॅक्टर के लीव और फिटनेस सर्टिफिकेट से कुछ नहीं होगा। जबकि उन शिक्षक-कार्मिकों को सवैतनिक अवकाश दिया जाएगा, जिनके परिवार का कोई सदस्य कोरोना पॉजिटिव हो जाए।

किसी कार्मिक या शिक्षक का एक दिन का वेतन 1500 ही मानें तो न्यूनतम 14 पीएलए अवकाश लेने से 21 हजार रुपए का नुकसान होगा। शिक्षकों और कार्मिकों में विरोध और गुस्से का यही सबसे बड़ा कारण है। वहीं, अध्यापकों को उपार्जित अवकाश का लाभ भी नहीं मिल रहा है। एक साल में शिक्षकों को 15 और राज्य कर्मचारियों को 30 उपार्जित अवकाश देय है। शिक्षकों को 45 दिन के ग्रीष्मावकाश का लाभ मिल जाता है। इन 45 दिन में शिक्षकों से काम लेने पर उससे कार्य अवधि का एक तिहाई उपार्जित अवकाश देने का नियम है।

कोरोनाकाल में ये काम कराए शिक्षकों से
होम आइसोलेशन, क्वारेंटाइन सेंटर, खाद्य वितरण, सर्वे, चेक पोस्ट, एयरपोर्ट, रेलवे, बस स्टैंड, बीएलओ, आत्मनिर्भर योजना में राशन डीलर के यहां ड्यूटी आदि।

2 लाख से अधिक शिक्षकों ने कोरोना संक्रमण काल में की ड्यूटी बावजूद इसके कट रहा है वेतन
शिक्षा विभाग में कार्यरत करीब 2 लाख शिक्षकों ने कोरोना संक्रमण काल में सरकार के आदेशों का पालन करते हुए ड्यूटी की। बावजूद इसके शिक्षा विभाग के कर्मचारियों का वेतन काटा जा रहा है। मार्च में शिक्षकों का 5,3,2 और 1 दिन का वेतन काटा गया। जबकि सितंबर से यह आदेश हुए हैं कि सेकंड ग्रेड व थर्ड ग्रेड शिक्षकों का एक दिन और प्रिंसिपल, लेक्चरर सहित हेड मास्टर का दो दिन का वेतन काटा जाए।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें