दौरा:आईजी ने किया परीक्षा केंद्रों का निरीक्षण, कुचामन थाने में पुलिस अधीक्षक और अन्य अधिकारियों की ली बैठक

कुचामन सिटी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
कुचामन सिटी. निरीक्षण करते हुए रेंज आईजी घुमरिया।

कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा को लेकर अजमेर रेंज आईजी ने गुरुवार को कुचामन के परीक्षा केन्द्रों का निरीक्षण किया। रेंज आईजी हवासिंह घुमरिया गुरूवार को कुचामन पुलिस थाना परिसर पहुंचे। इस दौरान उन्होंने जिला एसपी श्वेता धनकड़, डीडवाना एएसपी संजय गुप्ता, सीओ मोटाराम, सीआई रामवीर जाखड़ से 6 से 8 नवम्बर तक होने वाली कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा को लेकर चर्चा की और शांति से परीक्षा सम्पन्न करवाने के दिशा निर्देश दिए।

इस दौरान आईजी ने जिला एसपी से जिले के बारे में आवश्यक फीडबैक लिया और कुचामन वृत में चल रही गतिविधियों के बारे में विस्तार से चर्चा करते हुए अधिकारियों को निर्देश दिए। आईजी ने आपराधिक गतिविधियों में शामिल रहने वालों पर विशेष नजर रखने और शांति व्यवस्था बनाए रखने के भी निर्देश दिए। आईजी ने कोविड 19 के चलते सभी पुलिसकर्मियों को हर समय मास्क लगाकर रखने एवं आमजन को कोविड 19 के नियमों की पालना करवाने के लिए सुनिश्चित किया।

इस दौरान थाना परिसर में बिना मास्क लगाए घूम रहे लोगों को स्वयं अपने हाथों से मास्क पहनाया और मास्क लगाकर रखने की हिदायत दी। इसके पश्चात आईजी ने एसपी व अन्य पुलिस अधिकारियों के साथ झालरा रोड़ स्थित टैगोर महाविद्यालय, जूसरी रोड़ स्थित टैगोर साइंस स्कूल का निरीक्षण किया।

कुचामन के 5 परीक्षा केन्द्रों पर आयोजित होगी कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा : कांस्टेबल भर्ती परीक्षा 6 से 8 नवम्बर तक आयोजित होगी। इसके लिए कुचामन में झालरा रोड़ स्थित टैगोर महाविद्यालय, जूसरी रोड़ स्थित टैगोर साइंस स्कूल, मिर्धा नगर स्थित टैगोर बालिका विद्यालय, टैगोर शिक्षण संस्थान एवं कुचामन महाविद्यालय को परीक्षा केन्द्र बनाया गया है।

