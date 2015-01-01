पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

  Hindi News
  Local
  Rajasthan
  Nagaur
  In Makrana, The Deputy Prime Minister Was Also Selected By Lottery, Munni Devi Of Congress Lost The Election With Deputy BJP.

पंचायत चुनाव:मकराना में उप प्रधान का भी लॉटरी से चयन, प्रधान चुनाव हारी कांग्रेस की मुन्नी देवी भाजपा के साथ से बनीं उप प्रधान

नागौर/मकराना23 मिनट पहले
  • मौलासर में भी लॉटरी से उप प्रधान का चयन, कुचामन में भाजपा ने प्रधान तो बना लिया मगर उप प्रधान नहीं बना सकी, यहां पार्टी के ही बागी चुनाव जीते

पंचायतराज के तहत गुरुवार काे प्रधान पद के चुनाव हाेने के बाद शुक्रवार को उप प्रधान पद के लिए चुनाव संपन्न हुए। जिले की 15 पंचायत समितियों में कांग्रेस ने 6 जगहों पर अपने उप प्रधान बनाए, जबकि भाजपा सिर्फ 4 पंचायत समितियों में उप प्रधान बना सकी। इसी तरह दो पंचायत समितियों में रालोपा तो 2 पं.स. में निर्दलीय उप प्रधान बने।जिले के डेगाना, मौलासर, परबतसर, लाडनूं, रियां बड़ी और जायल में कांग्रेस के उप प्रधान बने। वहीं मेड़ता, डीडवाना, नावां और भेरूंदा में भाजपा के उप प्रधान बने। खींवसर और मूंडवा में रालोपा उप प्रधान बनाने में कामयाब रही।

वहीं मकराना, कुचामन और नागौर में निर्दलीय प्रत्याशी के रूप में फार्म भरने वाले उप प्रधान बने। उप प्रधान में सबसे रोचक चुनाव मकराना में हुए। यहां प्रधान के बाद अब उप प्रधान का चयन भी लॉटरी के जरिए किया गया। इसी तरह मौलासर में भी उप प्रधान का चयन लॉटरी से किया गया। इसके अलावा जिले लाडनूं, मूंडवा और जायल में उप प्रधान निर्विरोध चुने गए। यानी यहां पर सिर्फ उप प्रधान बनने वाले प्रत्याशी ने ही अपना नामांकन प्रस्तुत किया था। इसी तरह डीडवाना में पहली बार भाजपा उप प्रधान बनाने में कामयाब रही।
मकराना-डेगाना में बहुमत के बाद भी भाजपा के प्रधान-उप प्रधान नहीं
मकराना में 25 पं.स. सदस्यों के लिए चुनाव हुए। इनमें से भाजपा ने 15 जगह जीत हासिल की फिर भी यहां भाजपा प्रधान और उप प्रधान नहीं बना सकी। यहां प्रधान और उप प्रधान दोनों ही निर्दलीय बने हैं। खास बात यह रही कि दोनों प्रधान और उप प्रधान के चुनाव के लिए लॉटरी निकाली गई।

यहां प्रधान का चुनाव हारने वाली कांग्रेस प्रत्याशी मुन्नी देवी उप प्रधान बन गई मगर उसने उप प्रधान के लिए आवेदन निर्दलीय के रूप में भरा था। कांग्रेस से उप प्रधान का सिंबल नहीं मिलने पर मुन्नी देवी ने निर्दलीय के रूप में फार्म भरा और भाजपा के समर्थन से निर्दलीय उप प्रधान बन गई।

कुचामन में भाजपा के बागी कुमावत बने उप प्रधान

कुचामन में बहुमत प्राप्त करने वाली भाजपा ने अपना प्रधान तो बना लिया मगर उप प्रधान नहीं बना सकी। यहां भाजपा से मंजू कंवर ने उम्मीदवारी जताई थी। कांग्रेस ने प्रत्याशी ही नहीं उतारा। यहां निर्दलीय के रूप में फार्म भरने वाले मोहनलाल कुमावत उप प्रधान बने।

भाजपा को हाथ का मिला साथ तो शोभाराम बने उप जिला प्रमुख

प्रमुख के बाद उप जिला प्रमुख पद पर भी भाजपा ने कब्जा जमा लिया है। प्रमुख चुनाव में जहां भाजपा के पास कुल 19 वोट थे, उनकी शुक्रवार को उप जिला प्रमुख चुनाव में संख्या-21 पहुंच गई। भाजपा ने रियांबड़ी पंचायत समिति के चुंदिया निवासी शोभाराम मेघवाल को उम्मीदवार के तौर पर मैदान में उतारा। वहीं कांग्रेस ने बासनी निवासी सदस्य नूरजहा को उम्मीदवार बनाया।

दोपहर 3 से 5 बजे तक चली वोटिंग के दौरान भाजपा के शोभाराम को कुल 21 वोट मिले। वहीं कांग्रेस की नूरजहा को मात्र 17 वोट ही मिले। जबकि कांग्रेस सिंबल पर 18 जिला परिषद सदस्य जीते थे। मगर उनमें से कइयों ने पार्टी उम्मीदवार के पक्ष में वोटिंग नहीं की। कांग्रेस सदस्यों की तरफ से हुई क्रॉस वोटिंग के चलते भाजपा के शोभाराम 4 मतों से उप जिला प्रमुख चुने गए।

