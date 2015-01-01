पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपराध:22 लाख लूट मामले में 4 दिन बाद भी पुलिस के हाथ खाली, बासनी रोड पर हुई थी वारदात

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • सदर थाना इलाके का मामला, 3-4 अज्ञात आरोपियों के खिलाफ दर्ज है प्रकरण

सदर थाना इलाके के बासनी रोड पर 4 दिन पूर्व हुई 22 लाख की लूट की वारदात में पुलिस के हाथ खाली हैं। पुलिस के अनुसार वारदात में पुलिस कई पहलुओं पर अनुसंधान कर रही है, लेकिन अभी तक आरोपियों का कोई सुराग नहीं लगा है। पुलिस के अनुसार बेहलिम मोहल्ला बासनी निवासी अबूबकर 58 पुत्र मोहम्मद सरदार ने अज्ञात तीन-चार आरोपियों के खिलाफ लूट का आरोप लगाते हुए थाना पुलिस को रिपोर्ट सौंपी है।

पुलिस को सौंपी रिपोर्ट में बताया वारदात 13 नवंबर शाम सात बजे की है। जब अबूबकर अपने दोस्त अब्दुल वाहिद पुत्र हाजी फकरुद्दीन के साथ स्कूटी पर सवार होकर बासनी से नागौर पहुंचे। वहां अब्दुल वाहिद को गांधी चौक पर कुछ कार्य था तो वह वहीं उतर गया। इसके बाद अबूबकर बाजार में किसी कार्य से भीतर चला गया।

इसके बाद वह अपने प्रोपर्टी पार्टनर सुभाष पारीक के पास पहुंचा। वहां उसने प्रॉपर्टी हिसाब के सुभाष से 22 लाख रुपए प्राप्त किए और उक्त राशि को स्कूटी की डिक्की में रख लिए। इसके बाद वह मानासर चौराहा पहुंचा और अब्दुल वाहिद को लेने के बाद दोनाें बासनी की तरफ रवाना हुए। तभी फायर ब्रिगेड भवन के पास से दो-तीन मोटरसाइकिल खड़ी थी, जिनमें से एक बाइक सवार ने उनका पीछा करना शुरू कर दिया।

रास्ते में अंधेरा आते ही एक बाइक पर सवार तीन-चार जनों ने उनकी स्कूटी के आगे अपनी बाइक अड़ाते हुए रास्ता रोक दिया। इसके बाद आरोपियों ने लात-घूसों से मारपीट करना शुरू कर दिया। आरोपियों के इस हमले के बाद वे इधर-उधर दौड़ने लगे और अपनी जान बचाने लगे। धमकी देते हुए कहा कि अगर पास में रखी हुई जो भी सामग्री उनको नही दी गई तो उनको जाने से खत्म कर देंगे। इसके बाद आरोपियों ने जबरन स्कूटी की डिक्की को खुलवाने का प्रयास किया।

धमकी दी, कहा- किसी को बताया तो जान से खत्म कर देंगे
आरोपियों ने वारदात के साथ ही परिवादी को यह धमकी भी दी कि अगर उक्त वारदात के बारे में किसी को बताया तो वे उसको जान से खत्म कर देंगे। इस वारदात को अंजाम देने के बाद सभी आरोपी फरार हो गए। पीड़ित ने पुलिस को सौंपी रिपोर्ट में बताया कि सभी आरोपियों की उम्र 20 से 30 वर्ष के मध्य की है। वारदात में लिप्त सभी आरोपी स्थानीय भाषा का ही उपयोग कर रहे थे। इससे संभवत वारदात के सभी आरोपी स्थानीय ही हो सकते हैं।

