टीकाकरण:खुड़ी कलां पीएचसी में कोरोना वैक्सीन का पहला टीका लगाया

खारिया कलां23 मिनट पहले
  • बासनी सेजा प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र पर 81 को लगाया कोरोना वैक्सीन का टीका

खुड़ी कलां पीएचसी में सोमवार को चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग द्वारा प्राथमिक स्वास्थ्य केंद्र खुड़ी कलां पर कोविड-19 टीकाकरण सेशन आयोजित किया गया, जिसमें डेगाना मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी डॉ. रामकिशोर सारण एवं डॉ. जयपाल मंडा चिकित्सा अधिकारी प्रभारी के निर्देशन में टीम खुड़ी कला उर्मिला, सुशीला, अंजुम, सुमन, ओमप्रकाश,श्रवणराम, मनीष, गजेंद्र कुमार, सजना, सुनिता, संजू, छोटाराम, गंगदेव ने सेशन साइट पर 100 लाभार्थियों को कोविड-19 वैक्सीन का टीकाकरण करवाया। रामकिशोर सारण ने कोविड-19 के बचाव के लिए टीकाकरण को शत प्रतिशत करने के निर्देश दिए।

आलनियावास पीएचसी में 110 कर्मियों के लगाई कोरोना वैक्सीन

आलनियावास| पीएचसी में सोमवार को कोविड वैक्सीनेशन कार्य किया। सुबह 10 बजे से शुरू हुए कार्यक्रम में चिकित्सक राम चौधरी ने सर्वप्रथम टीका लगाया। शाम 5 बजे तक कुल 110 कर्मियों के टीकाकरण किया। टीकाकरण में 87 महिलाओं व 23 पुरुषों के टीकाकरण किया।

वहीं आलनियावास पीएचसी पर बीजाथल, लाडपुरा, कोड, नरसिंह, बासनी, रावत खेड़ा, पिपलिया, सूरजगढ़ आदि स्थानों के चिकित्सा कर्मी व आशा सहयोगिनी, आंगनबाड़ी, स्वास्थ्य मित्र एवं सफाई कर्मियों के वैक्सीनेशन का कार्य किया गया। इस दौरान देवेंद्र सिंह, नूरजहां, सन्नू माथुर, खींवराज गुजराती मौजूद थे। गंठिया| बासनी सेजा में सोमवार को पहले चरण का टीकाकरण किया गया। इस पर डॉ. शिवशंकर की उपस्थिति में सुबह 9 से शाम 5 बजे तक एएनएम, आंगनवाड़ी कार्यकर्ता, आशा सहयोगिनियों, सहायिकाओं सहित के टीकाकरण करते हुए कुल 81 टीके लगाए गए। इस पर साबू भास्कर, मेल नर्स प्रकाश मेघवाल, राजूराम, एएनएम सीमा, सुमन, सरोज, शारदा, समदरी, कमला, राखी उपस्थित थे।

