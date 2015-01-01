पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

निरीक्षण:निर्माणधीन अल्पसंख्यक छात्रावासों का निरीक्षण, पौधरोपण करने के लिए कहा

नागौर4 घंटे पहले
  • उचित मूल्य की दुकान का कलेक्टर ने किया निरीक्षण, 2021 तक काम पूरा करने के निर्देश दिए

कलेक्टर डाॅ. जितेन्द्र कुमार सोनी ने मंगलवार को जिला मुख्यालय व बासनी गांव में स्थित अल्पसंख्यक विभाग के निर्माणाधीन छात्रावासों का निरीक्षण किया। कलेक्टर डाॅ. जितेन्द्र कुमार सोनी ने बालवा रोड, हाउसिंग बोर्ड स्थित राजकीय अल्पसंख्यक छात्रावास के निर्माणाधीन भवन का निरीक्षण किया। यहां उन्होंने निरीक्षण रजिस्टर की जांच की तथा भवन निर्माण सामग्री में गुणवत्ता का पूरा ध्यान रखने के निर्देश दिए और इसमें किसी भी प्रकार की कोताही नहीं बरतने की बात कही। कलेक्टर ने उक्त छात्रावास भवन का निर्माण अप्रेल 2021 तक पूर्ण करने के निर्देश दिए। इसके बाद कलेक्टर ने बासनी गांव में स्थित राजकीय अल्पसंख्यक छात्रावास के निर्माणाधीन भवन का निरीक्षण किया।

यहां उन्होंने निर्माण सामग्री में विशेष रूप से ईंटों की गुणवत्ता का पूर्ण ध्यान रखने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने दोनों ही निर्माण स्थलों पर निरीक्षण रजिस्टर को अपडेट रखने के निर्देश दिए। कलेक्टर ने दोनों ही छात्रावास परिसरों में पौधरोपण किए जाने के निर्देश दिए। निरीक्षण के दौरान सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के अधीक्षण अभियंता रतनाराम ढाका, जिला अल्पसंख्यक अधिकारी राजेश कालवा व सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग के सहायक अभियंता भी मौजूद थे।
उचित मूल्य की दुकान का औचक निरीक्षण
कलेक्टर डाॅ. जितेन्द्र कुमार सोनी ने बासनी गांव में उचित मूल्य की दो दुकानों का औचक निरीक्षण किया। कलेक्टर ने वार्ड 36 में अनुज्ञापत्र धारी अब्दुल रहमान की उचित मूल्य की दुकान का निरीक्षण किया। यहां एनएफएसए कार्डधारकों की आधार सीडिंग का काम चल रहा था। इसी प्रकार कलेक्टर ने वार्ड 21 से 25 तक के अनुज्ञापत्र धारी हनुमान बारूपाल की उचित मूल्य की दुकान का निरीक्षण किया और यहां मौजूद लोगों से भी वार्ता की। यहां भी आधार सीडिंग का काम किया जा रहा था। इस मौके पर रसद विभाग की प्रवर्तन निरीक्षण दिव्या बिश्नोई भी मौजूद रहीं।
हाउसिंग बोर्ड के आवंटी भी मिले कलेक्टर से
कलेक्टर सोनी जब अल्पसंख्यक हाेस्टल निर्माण स्थल पर निरीक्षण कर रहे थे तब डॉ. भीमराव अम्बेडकर कॉलोनी विकास समिति बालवा रोड़ नागौर के अध्यक्ष रामप्रकाश बिशु, सचिव भंवरलाल साहू, उपसचिव मनोज मीणा, महेश अग्रवाल, मनीष, उपेन्द्र यादव आदि मौजूद रहे। आवंटियों ने कहा कि हाउसिंग बोर्ड के अधिकारी काम नहीं कर रहे है और आवंटियों को बार बार चक्कर लगवा रहे है। इसके अलावा समय पर उपस्थिति भी नहीं रहती है। इस पर कलेक्टर ने जल्दी ही कार्रवाई का आश्वासन दिया।

