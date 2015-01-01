पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

बच्चों के हाथों में हथियार:कलम और खिलौनों की जगह अपराधी बच्चों के हाथों में भी थमा रहे हैं पिस्तौल

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
हथियारों के साथ बच्चे।
  • कार्रवाई के नाम पर थानों की पुलिस मौन, जायल व डीडवाना इलाके के हैं ये आरोपी

(चेतन द्विवेदी). यहां जिले में अवैध हथियारों की इतनी भरमार है कि अपराधी खुद तो इन गतिविधियों में लिप्त हैं हीं, साथ में बच्चों को भी इसमें घसीटने से बाज नहीं आ रहे हैं। हालत ये है कि जिन कोमल बच्चों के हाथों में कलम एवं खिलौने होने चाहिए उनमें ये आरोपी पिस्तौल जैसे खतरनाक हथियार थमा रहे हैं। इससे इन बच्चों का उज्जवल भविष्य बनने से पहले ही खिलवाड़ होता दिखाई पड़ रहा है।

इस तरह की हरकत करने वाले अपराधियों का यह खतरनाक खेल यहीं नहीं थमता है। आरोपी इन खतरनाक हथियारों से अपने एवं बच्चों के विभिन्न आकर्षक फोटो खिंचवाने के बाद उनको सोशल साइट्स पर मजे से वायरल भी करते हैं। इससे अपनों की वाहवाही लूटी जा सके और विरोधियों में पिस्तौल का खौफ पैदा किया जा सके। इस तरह के वायरल हुए फोटो हाल ही पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े आरोपियों से संबंधित ही हैं, जिनके बड़े गिरोहों से भी सम्पर्क है। हालांकि इन हथियारों की जब्ती एवं आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी से संबंधित मामले में पुलिस के हाथ पूरी तरह खाली हैं।
आरोपियों व बच्चों के हाथों में लहरा रही हैं 17 पिस्तौल, सोशल मीडिया पर भी वायरल हैं

गसूत्रों के अनुसार 4 हथियारों के साथ पुलिस के हत्थे चढ़े आरोपियों से अगर पुलिस सही तरीके से विस्तृत पूछताछ करती है तो एक ही बार में ही जांच टीम 17 हथियारों को जब्त कर सकती है। क्योंकि जिन 17 हथियारों के साथ दो बच्चों एवं आरोपियों के फोटो हैं वे सभी एक दूसरे को अच्छी तरह जानते हैं। वहीं बच्चे तो परिवार के ही सदस्य हैं। इसके अलावा आरोपी उनके सम्पर्क में भी है।

ऐसे में पुलिस को इन आरोपियों की गिरफ्तारी तथा हथियार जब्ती में ज्यादा हाथ पैर भी नहीं मारने पड़ेंगे। इनमें ज्यादातर आरोपी डीडवाना, जायल इलाके से ही हैं, जहां सर्वाधिक हथियार पहुंचे हैं। बावजूद पुलिस के हाथ अभी तक खाली हैं। पुलिस ने अभी तक इन आरोपियों से एक भी हथियार को जब्त नहीं किया है। इसके चलते इनके हौसले अभी तक बुलंद है।
बड़े गिरोह से भी संबंध

गिरफ्तार आरोपी एवं पुलिस जिन आरोपियों से पूछताछ कर रही हैं इनमें कुछ आरोपियों के संबंध लॉरेंस गिरोह एवं जायल की एक गिरोह से भी बताए जा रहे हैं। इनमें से एक-दो आरोपी की सोशल मीडिया एकाउंट पर भी इस तरह के संकेत हैं। फिर भी पुलिस के जांच अधिकारी वहां तक पहुंचेंगे तो और भी कई हथियार सामने आएंगे।

  • कुछ आरोपी राडार में हैं। जो यहां से भागे हुए हैं। इनकी गिरफ्तारी के लिए पुलिस की टीम को राज्य से बाहर भेजेंगे। वहीं हथियारों के साथ जिन आरोपियों के नाम एवं पहचान सामने आई है, उनसे पुलिस पूछताछ कर हथियार बरामदगी के प्रयास करेगी। चूक बर्दाश्त नहीं करेंगे। - श्वेता धनखड़, पुलिस अधीक्षक, नागौर
शोक ऐसा: हथियारों के साथ करवाया फोटो
शोक ऐसा: हथियारों के साथ करवाया फोटो
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंपंजाब के लोगों को क्यों है फिर से अपनी जमीन के बंटने का डर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दोपहर बाद परिस्थितियां आपके लिए बहुत ही अनुकूल रहेंगी। इसलिए बेहतर है कि दिन की शुरुआत में ही अपने कार्य संबंधी रूपरेखा बना लें। विद्यार्थियों को भी अपनी मेहनत के उचित परिणाम हासिल होंगे। ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें