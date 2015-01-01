पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

जायजा:सफेड़ बड़ी पंचायत में जांच टीम ने विकास कार्याें का किया निरीक्षण

बूडसू4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी रू अर्बन मिशन याेजनान्तर्गत हुए है कई कार्य

केन्द्र सरकार की श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी रू अर्बन मिशन याेजना में करवाये गये विकास कार्याें का भाैतिक सत्यापन करने के लिये केन्द्रीय ग्रामीण विकास मंत्रालय नई दिल्ली द्वारा जांच के लिये थर्ड पार्टी नियुक्त अन्वेषक टीम ने लगातार चाैथे दिन मंगलवार काे बूडसू क्लस्टर की ग्राम पंचायत सफेड बडी, जाखली, देवरी आदि मे विकास कार्याें का निरीक्षण कर भाैतिक सत्यापन किया।

गुजरात के सरदार पटेल विश्वविद्यालय वल्लभ विद्यानगर काे केन्द्रीय विकास मंत्रालय नई दिल्ली ने केन्द्र सरकार की श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी रू अर्बन मिशन याेजना के कार्याें के निरीक्षण व जांच के लिए थर्ड पार्टी अन्वेषक नियुक्त किया है। टीम द्वारा याेजना मे शामिल बूडसू क्लस्टर की 8 ग्राम पंचायत व उसके करीब 24 गांवाे में याेजनान्तर्गत हुए विकास कार्याें का निरीक्षण किया जा रहा है।

इसके तहत मंगलवार काे 16 सदस्यीय जांच टीम सफेड बडी, देवरी व जाखली पंचायताें के विभिन्न गांवाे में पहुंचकर विभागवार करवाये सभी विकास कार्याें का माैका देखा। प्रभारी मुख्य अन्वेषक व समन्वयक सरदार पटेल विश्वविद्यालय के मेनेजमेंट फेकल्टी निदेशक व डीन डाॅ. याेगेश चन्द जाेशी, प्राे. डाॅ. धर्मेश रायकुन्डिया, प्राे. डाॅ. ब्रिजेश पटेल व क्षितिज पटेलिया ने मकराना पंचायत समिति के विकास अधिकारी महावीर बांगडा व सफेड बडी सरपंच नरेन्द्र सिंह के साथ क्लस्टर की ग्राम पंचायतों व गांवाें में जाकर याेजनान्तर्गत करवाये गये कक्षा कक्ष, फर्नीचर, सीमेन्ट ब्लाॅक सड़के, सीसी सड़के, खेलकूद सामग्री, बस स्टैंड आदि का माैका देखकर तस्दीक करते हुये तय मापदंडों का भी अवलाेकन किया।

यहां गौरतलब है कि केन्द्रीय ग्रामीण विकास मंत्रालय नई दिल्ली द्वारा केन्द्र सरकार की श्यामा प्रसाद मुखर्जी रू अर्बन मिशन याेजना से हुये विकास कार्याें के निरीक्षण व भाैतिक सत्यापन के लिये नियुक्त थर्ड पार्टी अन्वेषक गुजरात के सरदार पटेल विश्वविद्यालय वल्लभ विद्यानगर द्वारा याेजना में चयनित बूडसू क्लस्टर मे शामिल 8 ग्राम पंचायत बूडसू, कूकडाेद, बरवाली, देवरी, भरनाई, जूसरिया, जाखली आदि में भौतिक सत्यापन किया।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंसांसद के ड्राइवर थे, लॉकडाउन में नौकरी गई तो राजमा-चावल बेचने लगे; अब एक लाख रु. महीना टर्नओवर - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज धार्मिक संबंधी कार्यों में व्यस्तता बनी रहेगी। समान विचारधारा के वाले किसी व्यक्ति से संपर्क करना आपके लिए प्रसन्नता दायक रहेगा। तथा जीवन स्तर को सुधारने के लिए सिद्धांत वादी तथा व्यापक दृ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें