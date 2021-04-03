पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

उत्सव:दयालु दास महाराज की बरसी पर होगा जागरण

सोयला4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • राम धाम खेड़ापा में होगा आयोजन, सोनेली में भागवत कथा में मनाया जन्मोत्सव

निकटवर्ती रामस्नेही संप्रदाय आचार्य पीठ रामधाम खेड़ापा के द्वितीय आचार्य दयालुदास महाराज के वार्षिक निर्वाण दिवस के उपलक्ष्य में बरसी जागरण का आयोजन वर्तमान आचार्य पुरुषोत्तमदास महाराज के सान्निध्य में होगा। द्वैमासिक माघी सत्संग महोत्सव में प्रथम चरण में नौ दिवसीय संगीतमय रामचरित मानस सामूहिक पाठ के आठवें दिन प्रसंग में सन्त केशवदास, रामचन्द्र ने प्रसंगानुसार पाठ में सीता माता की हनुमान द्वारा खोज, लंका दहन, समुद्र पर राम नाम का सेतु अन्तिम उतरकांड में प्रवेश किया।

उत्तराधिकारी संत गोविंदराम शास्त्री ने मानस पाठ प्रवचन में बताया कि अगर भगवान के प्रति सेवा भाव और अटूट आस्था हो तो उस व्यक्ति का मार्गदर्शन स्वयं भगवान करता है जिसमें सबसे पहले अपने आप का सर्वोच्च समर्पण जरुरी होता है।
रोल . सोनेली में आयोजित श्रीमद् भागवत कथा ज्ञान यज्ञ के तहत पांचवे दिन बुधवार को भगवान कृष्ण का जन्मोत्सव मनाया गया। कथा वाचक मुकेश उपाध्याय ने कहा कि जीव के हृदय में प्रेम और धर्म का जन्म होना ही कृष्ण जन्म है। उन्होंने कहा कि सभी को धर्म के मार्ग पर चलते हुए अच्छा कर्म करना चाहिए ताकि उनका जीवन सार्थक हो सके।

कथा के दौरान कृष्ण जन्मोत्सव बड़े ही धूमधाम से मनाया गया तथा इस आनंदित माहौल में हर कोई अपने आपको खुश महसूस कर रहे थे। इसी प्रकार इस दौरान विभिन्न प्रकार की मनमोहक सजीव झांकियां सजाई गई। पंडित रघुवीर उपाध्याय द्वारा नानी बाई के मायरे का वाचन किया जा रहा है।

