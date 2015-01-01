पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

बैठक:पुराने अस्पताल परिसर में जनता क्लिनिक शुरू, शहरवासियों को मिली राहत

नागौर3 घंटे पहले
  • साप्ताहिक समीक्षा बैठक में कलेक्टर ने जिला स्तरीय अधिकारियों को दिए निर्देश, रेन बसेरों में होगी साफ-सफाई, अन्य योजनाओं को लेकर भी दिए जरूरी निर्देश

सर्दी की दस्तक के साथ ही जिले के रैन बसेरों में सफाई व्यवस्थाएं सुचारू रूप से होंगी और यहां ठहरने वाले लोगों के लिए आवश्यक व्यवस्थाएं भी की जाएंगी। इसे लेकर कलेक्टर डाॅ. जितेन्द्र कुमार सोनी ने मंगलवार को साप्ताहिक समीक्षा बैठक में निर्देश दिए।

कलेक्टर ने नगर परिषद आयुक्त को निर्देश दिए कि स्थानीय निकाय विभाग की ओर से संचालित रेन बसेरों का निरीक्षण करते हुए वहां साफ-सफाई करवाने के साथ-साथ यहां ठहरने वाले लोगों के लिए सर्दी से बचने के लिए गर्म बिस्तर आदि के पूरे इंतजाम किए जाएं।

डाॅ. सोनी ने नागौर शहर में जलापूर्ति व्यवस्था का रिव्यु करने के लिए अधीक्षण अभियंता जन स्वास्थ्य अभियांत्रिकी विभाग व आयुक्त को संयुक्त रूप से संबंधित स्टाफ की बैठक बुलाने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने परिषद आयुक्त को शहरी क्षेत्र में शहर में किए गए पौधरोपण की नियमित देखभाल करवाने तथा कोरोना जागरूकता आंदोलन को जारी रखते हुए मास्क आदि वितरित किए जाने के निर्देश दिए।

कलेक्टर ने सिलिकोसिस पीड़ित की मृत्यु के बाद उनकी आश्रिता पत्नी को नियमानुसार शेष सहयोग राशि का भुगतान करवाने, पालनहार योजना में बकाया प्रकरणों का निस्तारण करने तथा सिलिकोसिस पीडितों में वंचित को पेंशन योजना का लाभ दिलाने के निर्देश दिए।

कलेक्टर ने सीएमएचओ को राजश्री योजना में बकाया प्रकरणों का निस्तारण करने, संस्थागत प्रसव तथा टीकाकरण को बढ़ावा देने, मेड़ता के राजकीय सामुदायिक स्वास्थ्य केन्द्र में पोर्टेबल सिलेंडर मुहैया करवाते हुए वहां तीन बैड कोविड पॉजिटीव मरीजों के उपचार के लिए मय आइसोलेशन वार्ड डवलप करवाने के निर्देश दिए। इस मौके पर सीएमएचओ डाॅ. सुकुमार कश्यप ने जनता क्लिनिक योजना में चिन्हित किए गए स्थानों के बारे में जानकारी देते हुए बताया कि पुराना अस्पताल परिसर में जनता क्लिनिक को शुरू किया जा चुका है।

निराश्रित पशुओं काे गौशाला में डालेंगे, टैगिंग भी हाेगी, जिला कलेक्टर ने प्रगति रिपोर्ट भी मांगी

कलेक्टर ने जिले में निराश्रित गौवंश को गौशालाओं में डाले जाने की प्रगति रिपोर्ट ली। शहरी क्षेत्रों में एक भी निराश्रित गौवंश खुले में न घूमे, सभी को निकटवर्ती गौशालाओं में डाला जाकर उनकी टैगिंग करने के निर्देश दिए। डाॅ. सोनी ने रोडवेज के नागौर आगार प्रबंधक को निर्देश दिए कि बसों में कोरोना जागरूकता की टैग लाइन मास्क लगाओ, दो गज की दूरी रखो, प्रिंट करवाएं।

लीड बैंक मैनेजर व उप निदेशक कृषि विभाग को निर्देश दिए कि प्रधानमंत्री फसल बीमा योजना के बकाया प्रकरणों का निस्तारण किया जाए। उन्होंने महाप्रबंधक जिला उद्योग केन्द्र को मुद्रा लोन, पीएमएलपी तथा एमएलडब्लयुपी के प्रकरणों का निस्तारण करने के निर्देश दिए।
पाबंदी : स्कूलाें के आसपास नशीले पदार्थ बचने पर हाेगी कार्रवाई
डाॅ. सोनी ने सामाजिक न्याय एवं अधिकारिता विभाग के सहायक निदेशक को नशा मुक्ति अभियान को सफल बनाने के निर्देश दिए। उन्होंने अभियान के तहत मुख्य शिक्षा अधिकारी को निर्देश दिए कि सरकारी स्कूलों के आसपास के क्षेत्र में कहीं भी नशीले पदार्थों की बिक्री न हो, इसका पूरा ध्यान रखा जाए।

डाॅ. सोनी ने कोटपा एक्ट की पालना और इसके प्रचार-प्रसार तथा उल्लंघन करने वालों के विरूद्ध कार्रवाई करने की प्रगति रिपोर्ट हर सप्ताह दिए जाने के निर्देश मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी को दिए। साथ ही सरकारी स्कूलों के विद्युतीकरण को लेकर चलाए जा रहे अभियान उजास की प्रगति रिपोर्ट पर समीक्षा करते हुए शेष रहे विद्यालयों को भी कनेक्शन से जोड़े जाने का काम जल्द से जल्द करने के निर्देश डिस्कॉम अधिकारियों काे दिए।
बीस सूत्री कार्यक्रमों की प्रगति रिपोर्ट पर भी समीक्षा
जिला कलक्टर डाॅ. जितेन्द्र कुमार सोनी ने मंगलवार को कलेक्ट्रेट सभागार में बीस सूत्री कार्यक्रम की समीक्षा बैठक भी ली। उन्होंने मनरेगा, श्रमिक कल्याण, आजीविका मिशन, अनुसूचित विनियोजन क्षेत्र में काम रहे श्रमिकों के कल्याण, संस्थागत प्रसव, टीकाकरण, शुद्ध पेयजल, उत्तर मैट्रिक छात्रवृत्ति, सड़कों के निर्माण, पौधरोपण कार्यक्रमों के लक्ष्यों व प्रगति रिपोर्ट पर समीक्षा की और संबंधित विभागों के जिला स्तरीय अधिकारियों को आवश्यक दिशा-निर्देश दिए।
बैठक में नागौर लिफ्ट पेयजल परियोजना, अजमेर विद्युत वितरण निगम, सार्वजनिक निर्माण विभाग, खनिज विभाग, वन विभाग, रीको, महिला अधिकारिता विभाग, सहित विभिन्न विभागों की समीक्षा की गई। बैठक में जिला परिषद के मुख्य कार्यकारी अधिकारी जवाहर चौधरी सहित अन्य अधिकारी मौजूद रहे।

