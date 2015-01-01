पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

चोरों का आतंक:पत्नी की डिलिवरी कराने जेएलएन आए पति की जेब से 33 हजार रुपए पार, वार्ड से रुपए चोरी

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • रेफर करने के बाद कहीं बाहर जाना पड़े इसलिए कर्ज लेकर किया रुपयों का बंदोबस्त

कोतवाली थाना इलाके के बीकानेर रोड स्थित जवाहर लाल नेहरू हॉस्पिटल में पत्नी की डिलिवरी कराने आए पति की जेब से अज्ञात चोर ने गुरुवार रात 33 हजार रुपए पार कर ले गया। पीड़ित को वारदात की जानकारी तड़के ही लग गई थी। इस पर चौकीदार एवं अन्य लोगों की मदद से आरोपी को ढूंढने का प्रयास भी किया गया, लेकिन पुलिस आरोपी का शुक्रवार रात तक कोई सुराग नहीं लगा पाई।

सदर थाना इलाके के बालवा निवासी महेन्द्र पुत्र मदन लाल ने बताया कि वह अपनी पत्नी गणपति की डिलिवरी करवाने के लिए जेएलएन हॉस्पिटल में गुरुवार की शाम चार बजे आया। उसके साथ में उसकी मां संजू देवी भी थी।

यहां चिकित्सकों ने उसकी पत्नी की स्थिति थोड़ी खराब बताई थी। इसके चलते उसको रेफर करने की बातें भी थी। इसके चलते वह घर से ही रुपयों का इंतजाम करके लाया गया। महेन्द्र ने बताया कि वह चार बजे हॉस्पिटल पहुंचा। इसके बाद उसकी पत्नी को महिला वार्ड में भर्ती करा दिया।

रात को 12 से 5 बजे के बीच की है यह वारदात
महेन्द्र ने बताया कि रात अधिक होने की वजह से वह वार्ड के बाहर आया तो बरामदे में और भी कई लोग सो रहे थे। इसके चलते उसने भी वहीं बरामदे में ही कुछ देर नींद निकालने का सोचा। इसके लिए अपनी मां को भीतर छोड़ने के बाद बाहर आकर लेट गया।

तड़के साढ़े पांच बजे जब नींद खुली और जेब पर हाथ गया तो जेब से रुपयों का बंडल गायब था। यह देख महेन्द्र के होश उड़ गए और वह इधर-उधर पूछताछ करने लगा। इसके चलते मौके पर कई लोग भी एकत्रित हो गए, जिन्होंने काफी देर तक आरोपी को ढूंढने का प्रयास किया, लेकिन उसका कहीं सुराग नहीं लगा।

कर्जा करके लाया रुपए
पीड़ित ने बताया कि वह कर्ज पर 33 हजार रुपए लेकर आया था। उसने पांच हजार किसी से और दस हजार रुपए किसी और से लेकर इस तरह 33 हजार रुपए एकत्रित किए थे। महेन्द्र ने बताया कि उसकी पत्नी की डिलिवरी शुक्रवार को हुई है। इससे पहले उसकी पत्नी को जोधपुर रैफर करने की भी बातें थीं।

इसके चलते वह पहले ही रुपयों का इंतजाम करके लाया था। महेन्द्र ने बताया कि वार्ड के बाहर एवं भीतर चौकीदार की भी ड्यूटी थी बावजूद उसको भी भनक नहीं लगी। जबकि वार्ड के बरामदे के बाहर और भी बड़ी संख्या में लोग अपने मरीजों के साथ आए थे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंबंगाल में शाह का शक्ति दर्शन, चीन को भारत का करारा जवाब और वॉट्सऐप पेमेंट सर्विस शुरू - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- अगर कोई स्थान परिवर्तन करने का विचार बन रहा है तो समय उत्तम है। इस समय ग्रह स्थिति तथा भाग्य आपके पक्ष में बेहतरीन योग बना रहे हैं। आपका प्रैक्टिकल होकर निर्णय लेना आपके लिए फायदेमंद रहेगा। त...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें