पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

निर्देश:न्यायाधीश ने किया रैन बसेरे का निरीक्षण, दिए दिशा निर्देश

कुचामन सिटी4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक

कुचामन न्यायाधीश ने बुधवार को स्टेशन रोड स्थित रैन बसेरे का निरीक्षण किया। राजस्थान राज्य विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण जयपुर के आदेशानुसार एवं अध्यक्ष, जिला विधिक सेवा प्राधिकरण, मेड़ता के निर्देशानुसार कुचामन न्यायाधीश धर्मेंद्रसिंह जाखड़ ने नगरपालिका कुचामन द्वारा संचालित संचालित रैन बसेरे का निरीक्षण किया। इस दौरान न्यायाधीश ने नगरपालिका कार्मिकों को रैन बसेरे के पर्याप्त प्रचार-प्रसार के लिए आदेशित किया। उन्होंने बताया कि पर्याप्त प्रचार प्रसार होने से जरूरतमंद लोगों को इस कड़ाके की ठंड में राहत प्राप्त हो सके।

न्यायाधीश ने पुलिस प्रशासन को पत्र लिखने के लिए निर्देशित किया कि रात्रिकालीन गश्त के दौरान जो जानकारी के अभाव में फुटपाथ एवं अन्य जगह आदमी ठहरा हुआ है उसे तत्काल रैन बसेरे आश्रय स्थल तक पहुंचाया जाए। न्यायाधीश ने ब्लॉक मुख्य चिकित्सा अधिकारी को पत्र लिखने के लिए निर्देशित करते हुए कहा कि रैन बसेरे में फ़र्स्ट एड बॉक्स एवं कोविड 19 महामारी के कारण मास्क एवं सेनिटाइजर उपलब्ध करवाने एवं समय-समय पर ठहरने वाले लाभार्थियों का मेडिकल चैकअप भी करने के निर्देश दिए। इस दौरान विधिक सचिव कैलाश सैनी, निजी सहायक गजेन्द्रसिंह शेखावत उपस्थित रहे।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंकिसान बोले- ये कानून कोरोना से भी खतरनाक, हम अपने ही खेत में मजदूर बन जाएंगे - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज दिन की शुरुआत संतोषजनक कार्यों से होगी। मित्रों या सहयोगियों के साथ फोन पर ही कोई महत्वपूर्ण वार्तालाप फायदेमंद साबित होगी। आप अपने आत्मविश्वास तथा भरपूर ऊर्जा द्वारा अपने कार्यों को उचित ...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें