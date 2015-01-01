पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

पुण्यतिथि:कन्हैयालाल सेठिया के साहित्य में भारतीय दर्शन के गहन तत्व मौजूद

जसवतगढ़3 घंटे पहले
पद्मश्री कन्हैयालाल सेठिया की बारहवीं पुण्यतिथि पर बुधवार को मरुदेश संस्थान, सुजानगढ़ द्वारा आयोजित समारोह में श्री डूंगरगढ़ की लोकप्रिय साहित्यिक व सामाजिक संस्था राष्ट्रभाषा हिंदी प्रचार समिति को इस वर्ष का कन्हैया लाल सेठिया राजस्थानी भाषा सेवा सम्मान प्रदान किया गया।

मरुदेश संस्थान के अध्यक्ष डॉ. घनश्याम नाथ कच्छावा ने बताया कि सम्मान स्वरूप समिति के संस्थापक अध्यक्ष श्याम महर्षि को शॉल, श्रीफल. अंग वस्त्र साहित्य व अभिनंदन पत्र भेंट किया गया। स्थानीय सेठ सूरजमल तापड़िया आचार्य संस्कृत महाविद्यालय के प्रांगण में आयोजित इस आयोजन के मुख्य अतिथि श्याम महर्षि ने अपने उद्बोधन में कहा कि कन्हैयालाल सेठिया के साहित्य में भारतीय जीवन दर्शन का गहन तत्व सहजता से प्रस्फुटित हुआ है।

महर्षि ने सेठिया को एक महान जनसेवक व लोक कवि बताते हुए उनकी स्मृति में शुरू किए गये इस सम्मान को एक रचनात्मक पहल बताया। राजस्थानी भाषा साहित्य व संस्कृति अकादमी के पूर्व अध्यक्ष रहे श्याम महर्षि ने आयोजन में बताया कि आजादी से पहले ही राजस्थान के प्रवासियों द्वारा हमारे यहां विद्यालयों व पुस्तकालयों की स्थापना ने हमारी संस्कृति को सहेजने का महत्वपूर्ण कार्य किया है।

कार्यक्रम की अध्यक्षता करते हुए महाविद्यालय के प्राचार्य डॉ. हेमंत कृष्ण मिश्र ने कहा कि कन्हैयालाल सेठिया ने हिंदी और राजस्थानी के अलावा उर्दू और संस्कृत में भी लिखा है। राजस्थानी भाषा की संवैधानिक मान्यता के लिए उनके अवदान को सदैव याद रखा जाएगा। आयोजन के मुख्य वक्ता साहित्य अकादेमी से सम्मानित वरिष्ठ साहित्यकार डॉ. मदन सैनी ने कहा कि जीवन में चैतन्य सर्वोपरि है, जो बड़ी से बड़ी जड़ता पर भी भारी पड़ता है।

उन्होंने आयोजन में सेठिया के साहित्य के भाव वैभव और शिल्प सौष्ठव पर भी गंभीरता से संवाद किया। आयोजन के विशिष्ट अतिथि कवि व कथाकार सत्यदीप ने कहा कि सेठिया एक संत थे और उन्होंने अपने जीवन में शब्द की साधना की है । इस अवसर पर समिति के सह- मंत्री विजय महर्षि, जसवंतगढ़ के रमेश तापड़िया, डॉ अलका मिश्रा और रुकमणी शर्मा ने भी विचार व्यक्त किये। कार्यक्रम के अंत में आयोजन के संयोजक किशोर सेन ने आभार व्यक्त किया। संचालन डॉ़. घनश्याम नाथ कच्छावा ने किया ।

इन्होंने किया सम्मान - आयोजन में संगीतज्ञ शैलेंद्र नाथ शर्मा, अनिल पुरोहित, औंकार पारीक, कन्हैयालाल मारोठिया, डॉ. राकेश कुमार यादव, जयपाल सिंह शेखावत, राजेंद्र सिंह राठौड़ ,अरुण शर्मा, संजीव शर्मा हाकिम अली, तेजपाल शर्मा, पवन कुमार शर्मा, बुधरमल घींटाला, श्याम सुंदर व निधि शर्मा ने आगंतुक अतिथियों का दुपट्टा और प्रतीक चिन्ह भेंट कर सम्मान किया।

इस अवसर पर संस्थान के सहयोगी रहे सुशील शर्मा और विनोद सेन का भी संस्था द्वारा सम्मान किया गया। कार्यक्रम में वरिष्ठ लेखक व राष्ट्रीय स्तर पर सम्मानित शिक्षक बजरंगलाल जेठू ने अपनी पुस्तक “जळजळाकार” मंचस्थ अतिथियों को भेंट की।

कार्यक्रम के अंत में संस्था से जुड़े नागौर के वरिष्ठ पत्रकार बाबूलाल टाक, सुजानगढ़ के साहित्यकार चौधरी सुल्तान खां राही और समाजसेवी हरीश्चंद्र शर्मा के असामयिक निधन पर मौन रखकर उन्हें श्रद्धांजलि दी गई।

