त्योहार:करवा चौथ आज, बाजारों में रही रौनक

मेड़ता सिटी (आंचलिक)2 घंटे पहले
  • पर्व को लेकर कपड़ा बाजार, स्वर्ण आभूषणों की दुकानों पर दिनभर रही भीड़

अखण्ड सुहाग की कामना को लेकर करवा चौथ का पर्व आज मनाया जाएगा। महिलाएं अपने पति की दीर्घायु की कामना को लेकर व्रत-उपासना करेंगी। रात में चन्द्र दर्शन और पूजन के बाद व्रत का पारणा करेगी। करवा चौथ को लेकर बाजारों में दिन भर रौनक रही। सोने-चांदी के आभूषण, साडिय़ां, सौन्दर्य प्रसाधान सामग्री और चूडियों की दुकानों पर महिलाएं खरीदारी करती देखी गई।

घर-घर में महिलाएं करवा चौथ व्रत के दौरान सजने-संवरने और पूजन को लेकर तैयारियों में जुटी हुई है। करवा चौथ को लेकर महिलाएं पारम्परिक रूप से राजस्थानी घाघरा और ओढ़नी को अधिक पसंद कर रही है व खरीदारी भी कर रही है। शहर के विभिन्न कपड़ा बाजार और दुकानों पर सुबह से रात तक महिलाएं वस्त्रों की खरीदारी में व्यस्त रही।

करवा चौथ के दिन कई महिलाएं ब्यूटी पार्लर में सजेगी और संवरेगी। इसके लिए महिलाएं बुकिंग करवा रही है। वहीं अपने हाथों पर पारम्परिक और कलात्मक मेहंदी मांडणा रचाने के लिए भी मेहंदी मांडणा कलाकारों से समय निर्धारित किया जा रहा है। करवा चौथ के दिन महिलाएं पारम्परिक वस्त्र-आभूषणों से सज धज कर व्रत-पूजन करती है। करवा चौथ को लेकर महिलाएं ही नहीं पुरुष भी खरीदारी कर रहे है।

करवा चौथ का विशेष महत्व
पति की दीर्घायु, स्वास्थ्य एवं समृद्धि की कामना के लिए पत्नी अपने पति के लिए एवं अखंड सौभाग्य की प्राप्ति की कामना को लेकर करवा चौथ का व्रत रखती है। ज्योतिषाचार्य पंडित पंकज व्यास के अनुसार इस दिन रात्रि में भगवान गणेश एवं पार्वती का पूजन कर कथा को सुना जाता है और चन्द्रमा को अर्घ्य देकर व्रत का पारणा किया जाता है।

मिट्टी के कलश में जल पूर्ण कर उसमें तिल, चावल डालकर करवा दान किया जाता है। पूरे दिन व्रतधारी महिलाएं निराहार रहकर रात्रि में व्रत का पारणा करती है। पंडित व्यास ने बताया कि करवा चौथ के दिन इस बार रात्रि में 8 बजकर 30 मिनट पर चन्द्रोदय होगा।

