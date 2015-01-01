पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

वारदात:बेंगलुरू से घर आते युवक का अपहरण, बंधक बनाया, मुंह में डाली गंदगी, वीडियो वायरल

नागौर2 घंटे पहले
  • श्रीबालाजी थाना क्षेत्र का मामला, कोर्ट के मार्फत हुआ प्रकरण दर्ज, रंजिश से जुड़ा मामला

जिले के श्रीबालाजी थाना इलाके में बेंगलुरू से घर आते समय रास्ते से युवक का अपहरण कर बंधक बनाकर मारपीट कर बाल काटने और मुंह में गंदगी डालने का एक गंभीर मामला सामने आया है। वारदात इसलिए भी गंभीर है क्योंकि परिजनों ने थाना पुलिस पर सुनवाई नहीं करने का भी आरोप लगाया है।

इसके चलते पीडितों को कोर्ट के मार्फत प्रकरण दर्ज कराना पड़ा। जानकारी के अनुसार 3 नवंबर को पुलिस ने लाडिया निवासी शेर सिंह पुत्र भैरू सिंह राजपूत ने आरोपी प्रहलाद सिंह पुत्र सुगन सिंह व उसके भाई गोपाल सिंह, लक्ष्मण सिंह, करणी सिंह, करणी सिंह व बेटा छैलू सिंह व विक्रम पुत्र गोपाल सिंह, ओम सिंह पुत्र किशन सिंह के खिलाफ प्रकरण दर्ज किया है। इसमें अनुसंधान जारी है। इस प्रकरण का वीडियो भी सार्वजनिक हुआ है। आरोपियों के खिलाफ मामला दर्ज कर दिया गया है। पुलिस से मिली जानकारी के अनुसार इस प्रकरण को लेकर पूरी गंभीरता बरती जा रही है।

आरोप : परिजनों ने थाना पुलिस पर सुनवाई नहीं करने का भी आरोप लगाया

रिपोर्ट अनुसार शेर सिंह का बेटा पृथ्वी सिंह बेंगलुरू में मजदूरी का कार्य करता है। आरोपी खेत के पडौसी हैं, जिनसे एक साल पहले खेत में पशु घुसने की बात को लेकर झगड़ा हुआ, लेकिन समझाइश पर मामला शांत हो गया। लेकिन आरोपी रंजिश पाले हुए थे। इसी दरम्यान आरोपियों को पृथ्वी सिंह के आने की भनक लगी तो उन्होंने एक सितंबर को रास्ते से ही बोलेरो कैंपर में उसको अपहरण कर ले गए।

आरोपियों ने उसके मुंह में कपड़ा ठूस दिया और मारपीट भी की। गांव में जब पृथ्वी सिंह के अपहरण की चर्चा हुई तो पीड़ित परिवार के सदस्यों ने चुपके से देखा तो आरोपी ओम सिंह, पृथ्वी के बाल काट रहा था। जबकि छैलू मूंछें काट रहा था। अन्य आरोपी मारपीट एवं गाली गलौच कर रहे थे।

लेकिन पृथ्वी को बचाने की हिम्मत किसी ने नहीं जुटाई। क्योंकि आरोपी हथियारों से लैस थे। वारदात का इलाके में वीडियो वायरल हुआ। घटनाक्रम की जानकारी पुलिस को भी दी गई। इसके बाद आरोपियों ने वापस षड्यंत्र रचते हुए उन्हीं को 151 में पाबंद करवा दिया।

घर आकर बताई आपबीती
पृथ्वी ने घर आकर बताया कि आरोपियों ने उसका अपहरण कर बाल व मूंछ तो काटी ही थीं। इसके अलावा मुंह में गंदगी भी डाली गई। उसका वीडियो बनाया गया। परिवार के सदस्य जब रिपोर्ट दर्ज कराने थाने जाने लगे तो आरोपियों ने गांव के लोगों से राजीनामा करवाकर रिपोर्ट नहीं करने दी।

प्रकरण दर्ज, जांच जारी
परिवार के सदस्यों ने बताया थाना पुलिस को रिपोर्ट सौंपी थी, लेकिन पुलिस ने प्रकरण दर्ज नहीं किया। इधर, प्रकरण को लेकर पुलिस उप अधीक्षक विनोद कुमार सीपा ने बताया कि 156(3) में परिवाद आया है। प्रकरण नाबालिग के दुष्कर्म से जुड़ा हुआ है।

