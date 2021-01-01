पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

कृषि कानूनों का विरोध:नागौर सांसद बेनीवाल ने बजट सत्र के लिए बुलाई सर्वदलीय बैठक का बहिष्कार किया, कल संसद में किया था विरोध

नागौरएक मिनट पहले
नागौर सांसद और आरएलपी संयोजक हनुमान बेनीवाल। फाइल - Dainik Bhaskar
नागौर सांसद और आरएलपी संयोजक हनुमान बेनीवाल। फाइल

नागौर सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल ने शनिवार को संसद में बजट सत्र के लिए होने वाली सर्वदलीय बैठक का बहिष्कार कर दिया है। उन्होंने कृषि कानूनों को वापस नहीं लेने के कारण बैठक का बहिष्कार किया। गौरतलब है कि हनुमान बेनीवाल कृषि बिलों को लेकर भाजपा पर लगातार हमलावर हैं। इसके चलते वे एनडीए से अपना गठबंधन भी तोड़ चुके हैं।

सर्वदलीय बैठक का बहिष्कार करते हुए बेनीवाल ने कहा कि आज वर्चुअल माध्यम से संसद के बजट सत्र को लेकर होने वाली सर्वदलीय बैठक का किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में बहिष्कार करता हूं। माननीय प्रधानमंत्री जी से फिर अपील करता हूं कि आप तत्काल प्रभाव से किसानों की मांग पर सकारात्मक निर्णय लें। कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की घोषणा करें।

बेनीवाल का पोस्ट

एक दिन पहले राष्ट्रपति अभिभाषण का विरोध करते हुए संसद से वॉकआउट किया

इससे पहले नागाैर सांसद हनुमान बेनीवाल ने शुक्रवार काे लोकसभा के बजट सत्र में प्रथम दिन राष्ट्रपति के अभिभाषण के दौरान विरोध दर्ज कराया था। साथ ही, किसान आंदोलन के समर्थन में कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग की। इस दौरान सांसद बेनीवाल ने कृषि बिलों को वापस लेने की मांग से जुड़े पोस्टर को भी सदन में लहराया। उसके बाद सदन से वॉकआउट कर दिया। सदन के बाहर भी कृषि कानूनों को वापस लेने की मांग को लेकर पोस्टर लहराए।

डेढ़ महीने में तीसरा बड़ा फैसला

कृषि बिलों के विरोध में नागौर से सांसद बेनीवाल ने सबसे पहले 19 दिसंबर को संसद की तीन समितियों से भी इस्तीफा दे दिया था। इसके बाद 26 दिसंबर को एनडीए से अलग होने की घोषणा की। जो उन्होंने शाहजहांपुर-खेड़ा बॉर्डर पर की।

