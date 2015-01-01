पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

खेल:नाइट्स राइडर 22 रन से जीती, श्रवण मैन ऑफ दी मैच रहे

नागाैर40 मिनट पहले
चैंपियन मिनी आईपीएल के 5वें दिन 2 मैच खेले गए। जिसमें पहला मैच रॉयल चैलेंजर्स नागौर और नागौर कैपिटल्स के बीच खेला गया। जिसमें नागौर कैपिटल पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए महज 87 रन पे आल आउट हो गइ। जिसमें मैन ऑफ दी मैच नवीन पूरी ने किफायती बोलिंग करते हुए 3 विकेट लिए। चैंपियन क्रिकेट एकेडमी के संरक्षक प्रदीप उपाध्याय ने बताया कि जवाब में जितेंद्र भालिया के 55 रनों की बदौलत 4 विकेट से जीत दर्ज की। कैपिटल्स की ओर से लेखराज ने 3 विकेट लिए।

दूसरे मैच में नागौर इंडियंस और नागौर नाइट्स राइडर्स के बीच खेला गया जिसमे नागौर इंडियंस पहले बल्लेबाजी करते हुए मंजीत भार्गव 44 रन और श्रवण बाना के 37 रनों की बदौलत 152 रनों का स्कोर खड़ा किया जिसके जवाब में नाइट्स राइडर्स 130 रन पर ऑल आउट हो गइ। ओम जोशी का 31 रन और महेश के 23 रनों का योगदान रहा।

नाइट्स राइडर ने मुकाबला 22 रनो से जीता अाैर मैन ऑफ दी मैच श्रवण बाना रहे। मैच के दौरान इनाम वितरण में विक्रम कासट, गौरव माहेश्वरी, एकेडमी निर्देशक दीपक उपाधयाय, कपकेक वीडियो के फाउंडर देवेंद्र जाजड़ा, राजेन्द्र फरदोड़ा, दिनेश रोज, महेंद्र डूकिया, नरेंद्र भाटी, भागचंद, महफूज़ खान, जावेद गौरी, मंगल, मयूर, टोबो मौजूद रहे।

