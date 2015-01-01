पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

धर्म:भागवत कथा में बताई कृष्ण की लीला, जिला मुख्यालय के निकटवर्ती लूणदा गांव में किया जा रहा है आयोजन

नागौर4 घंटे पहले
जिला मुख्यालय के निकटवर्ती गांव लूणदा में पिछले 6 नवंबर से भागवत कथा का आयोजन गांव स्थित ठाकुर जी के मंदिर प्रांगण में 11 से 3 बजे तक आयोजित किया जा रहा है। कथावाचक भागवताचार्य ओमप्रकाश महर्षि कथा का वाचन कर रहे हैं। मंगलवार के प्रसंग में भगवान श्री कृष्ण के बाल्यकाल की बाल लीलाओं ,गोपियों के संग रास लीलाओं, माखन चोरी, की घटनाओं पर विस्तार से वर्णन किया गया साथ ही कथा स्थल पर मटकी फोड़ने का कार्यक्रम आयोजित किया गया तथा गिरिराज गोवर्धन का प्रसंग कथा के माध्यम से श्रवण कराया गया।

इस भागवत कथा में गांव लूणदा सहित रायधनू, जोशीयाद, भवाद, सुखवासी, सिंगड़, आदि गांवों के श्रद्धालु भाग ले रहे हैं । इस अवसर पर सोहनराम, पृथ्वीसिंह, फुसाराम, मोहनराम, खिंयाराम, मूलसिंह, वार्ड पंच ईश्वरसिंह, मूलाराम, अमराराम, जेठाराम प्रजापत, सुरेश प्रजापति अादि उपस्थित रहे। 12 नवंबर को भागवत कथा की पूर्णाहुति होगी।

