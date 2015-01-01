पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

5 दिवसीय दीपोत्सव:जहां माता-बहनों का सम्मान हो, वहीं रहती हैं लक्ष्मी

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • भगवान विष्णु ने लक्ष्मी जी से पूछा-आप मनुष्य को कैसे प्राप्त होती है, तब लक्ष्मी जी ने बताया

महालक्ष्मी के अनेक रूप हैं। दिवाली पर लक्ष्मी पूजन विभिन्न लक्ष्मी रूपों की प्राप्ति के लिए किया जाता है। अष्टलक्ष्मी लोक व्यवहार में सर्वत्र प्रसिद्ध है और यह अष्टलक्ष्मी हमारे जीवन में मिलने वाले अष्ट सुखों से संबद्ध है। पहला सुख निरोगी काया, दूजा सुख घर में अति माया, तीजा सुख कुलवंती नारी, चौथा सुख सुत आज्ञाकारी, पांचवां सुख निकटे बलबीरा, छठा सुख राज में पासा, सप्तम सुख हो वास सुवासा, अष्टम सुख ज्ञानी हो पासा। पंडित विमल पारीक ने बताया कि जिन लोगों को ये 8 सुख (आनंद) प्राप्त हैं, वे दुनिया के भाग्यशाली लोगों में गिने जाते हैं। लेकिन हर किसी को यह सब उपलब्ध नहीं होते। लेकिन इच्छा एवं प्रयास सभी के यह रहते हैं कि येन-केन प्रकारेण इन की प्राप्ति हो। आठ सुख रूपी अष्ट लक्ष्मी की प्राप्ति दुर्लभ नहीं है, यदि हम अपने आचरण, व्यवहार एवं दैनिक चर्चा को मर्यादित कर लें। अष्ट लक्ष्मी प्राप्ति के लिए हम लक्ष्मी पूजन, अनेक भोग प्रसाद सामग्री, हवन आदि करते हैं जो निश्चय ही हमें मानसिक शांति एवं एक नई आशा जगाती है।

जहां स्वच्छता, प्रेम, अतिथियों का सम्मान और सत्यता हो वही लक्ष्मी का निवास

  • जो घर लिपा-पुता, साफ-सुथरा हो, घर में पुरुष एवं महिलाएं आचार-विचार, व्यवहार, वस्त्र आदि स्वच्छ रखते हों तो आयु लक्ष्मी के रूप में मैं वहां रहती हूं ।
  • जिस घर में अनाज को सम्मान के साथ रखा जाता हो, पैरों में अन्न ना आता हो, अतिथियों का नित्य सत्कार होता हो, वहां धन्य लक्ष्मी के रूप में मैं रहती हूं ।
  • घर का मुखिया संपत्ति विभाजन में भेदभाव नहीं करता हो। प्रिय वाणी का व्यवहार हो, क्लेश का अभाव हो, वहां सत्य लक्ष्मी के रूप में रहती हूं।
  • सत्पात्र को यथावसर दान दिया जाता हो, घर में आंवले का वृक्ष हो, गाय का गोबर, सदाचारी मनुष्य, श्वेत वस्त्र का प्रयोग जहां अधिक होता हो, उस घर में यशलक्ष्मी के रूप में मैं रहती हूं।
  • जिस घर में वृद्धों का सम्मान होता हो। माता, बहनों, बेटियों को सम्मान से देखा जाता हो, सदाचरण रहता हो वहां आदि लक्ष्मी के रूप में रहती हूं।
  • जिस घर में त्याग, सत्य, पवित्रता, श्रद्धा के साथ घर का मुखिया भोजन शीघ्रता से एवं आनंद के साथ करता हो वहां योगलक्ष्मी के रूप में मेरा निवास रहता है।
  • जिन घरों में नित्य उत्सव एवं मांगलिक कार्य होते हैं, यज्ञ-अनुष्ठान हो तथा भगवान विष्णु में एवं यज्ञ पत्नी रूपा पृथ्वी में अमृत लक्ष्मी के रूप में मैं रहती हूं।
  • जिस घर में पतिव्रता नारी एवं पत्नीव्रता पुरुष, घर के लोगों में साधुता, मधुर भाषण, प्रिय दिखाई देना ऐसा वातावरण जहां हो वहां वास रहता है।
ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंजहां पैर रखने की जगह नहीं होती थी, वहां लोगों को टेंम्प्रेचर जांच के बाद मिल रही है एंट्री - ओरिजिनल - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- आज विशिष्ट लोगों से मुलाकात फायदेमंद साबित होगी। तथा किसी विशेष मुद्दे पर विचार विमर्श भी होगा। प्रॉपर्टी की खरीद-फरोख्त संबंधी कार्यों के लिए आज का दिन उत्तम है। व्यक्तिगत रुचि संबंधी कार्यो...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें