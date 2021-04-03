पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

सुविधा:मेड़ता मीरा स्मारक में अब लगेंगे लाइट एंड साउंड व विजुअल सिस्टम, अधिकारी ने की चर्चा

मेड़ता सिटी (आंचलिक)4 मिनट पहले
  • केंद्र सरकार की ओर से 2017-18 में इस कार्य के लिए 2 करोड़ 8 लाख स्वीकृत हुए थे

मेड़ता शहर में स्थित मीरा बाई स्मारक अब जल्द ही लाइट एवं साउंड सिस्टम से जुड़े जाएगा। लाइट एंड शो के माध्यम से पौराणिक एवं ऐतिहासिक शहर के साथ भक्त शिरोमणि मीराबाई की जयंती को नई तकनीक के माध्यम से आमजन से रूबरू करवाया जाएगा। यह कार्य 3डी विजुअल के द्वारा पर्यटक सुन व देख सकेंगे। पश्चिमी राज्य का यह पहला नागौर जिले का एकमात्र स्थल होगा।

गौरतलब है कि इस योजना के तहत केंद्र सरकार की ओर से वर्ष 2017-18 में इस कार्य के लिए 2 करोड़ 8 लाख राशि स्वीकृत की गई थी। मगर किसी कारणवश यह कार्य शीघ्र अपने स्तर पर शुरू नहीं हो पाया। इसी को लेकर बुधवार को नगरपालिका में एसडीएम एवं पर्यटन उप समिति अध्यक्ष केआर चौहान की अध्यक्षता में बैठक हुई। जिसमें विस्तार से चर्चा की गई।

इस दौरान आरटीडीसी अधिकारी सुरेश शर्मा, राजस्थान पर्यटन विकास निगम आरटीसी सहायक अधिकारी महेश शर्मा, विपिन पाठक तकनीशियन लाइट, योगेश यादव तकनीशियन साउंड, तरुण भाई विशेषज्ञ, मीरा स्मारक प्रबंधक नरेंद्र सिंह, सचिव मीरा शोध संस्थान के श्याम सुंदर सिखवाल, दीपक राखेचा, चंद्र प्रकाश चौहान आदि नरेश जावा आदि लोग मौजूद रहे।
खुशखबर : अब 3- डी पोस्ट वेडिंग शूट के लिए अलग अलग से खुलेगी धरोहर
मेड़ता राज्य सहित मेड़ता में स्थित पुरातत्व एवं संग्रहालय द्वारा संरक्षित स्थलों पर प्री और पोस्ट वेडिंग व अन्य सूट के लिए इस टीम के साथ अब पूरी शूटिंग की जा सकेगी। इसके लिए राज्य सरकार ने नई गाइडलाइन दी है। पुरातत्व एवं संग्रहालय विभाग के अध्यक्ष नीरज त्रिपाठी ने बताया कि कला साहित्य एवं पुरातत्व विभाग की ओर जारी अधिसूचना के तहत कार्यालय करले समय में शूटिंग के लिए प्रति 2 घंटे के 5 हजार देने होंगे। वहीं अगर ऑफिस और इसके अलावा सुबह और देर रात तक स्मारक में शूटिंग के प्रति घंटा 15 हजार रकम जमा करवानी होगी।
25 प्रतिशत राशि भी एडवांस में देनी होगी

साथ ही 25% राशि एडवांस भी देनी होगी। विभागीय गजट नोटिफिकेशन के अनुसार विभाग के अधीन आने वाले स्मारकों पर यह नियम व शर्तें जोड़ी गई है। लाइट एंड साउंड सिस्टम शो पर्यटन को बढ़ावा देने के लिए केंद्र से अधिक बजट मिलने पर स्वदेश दर्शन योजना व कृष्णा सर्किट योजना को मिलेगी। इससे लाभ होगा।

हर साल हजारों श्रद्धालु और पर्यटक आते है मेड़ता घूमने के लिए

मेड़ता में प्रतिवर्ष हजारों की संख्या में श्रद्धालु और पर्यटक आते हैं। जिन्हें जिले का महत्वपूर्ण स्मारक राव दूदागढ़ परिसर में केंद्र सरकार की स्वदेश दर्शन योजना के तहत लाइट व साउंड प्रोजेक्ट पर शीघ्र ही कार्य शुरू होगा। इस मौके पर बुधवार को आरटीडीसी के अधिकारियों सहित विभिन्न तकनीकों के सदस्य मीरा स्मारक पैनोरमा पहुंचकर इस कार्य को अंतिम रूप दिया गया।

इस अवसर पर मेड़ता उपखंड अधिकारी एवं उपखंड स्तरीय पर्यटन विभाग पर्यटन विकास समिति अध्यक्ष केआर चौहान ने इस शो के लिए कंटेंट स्क्रिप्ट स्टोरीलाइन वॉइस ओवर आदि के बारे में दिल्ली, जयपुर से आए अधिकारियों से विस्तार से चर्चा की।

