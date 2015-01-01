पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

अपिल:कोरोना जन आंदोलन को और अधिक प्रभावी बनाएं, सहयोग जरूरी: गहलोत

नागौर4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मुख्यमंत्री ने वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग में की कलेक्टर व पुलिस अधीक्षक से वार्ता

राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत ने कहा कि कोविड-19 की रोकथाम व बचाव को लेकर राजस्थान में किए जा रहे प्रयास संतोषजनक है। उन्होंने कहा कि राज्य के चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य विभाग के विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सक निरंतर अपनी बेहतर सेवाएं दे रहे हैं। मुख्यमंत्री ने कहा कि कोरोना के सैम्पल लेने के लिए स्थापित की गई आरटीपीसीआर प्रयोगशालाएं अपना बेहतर परिणाम दे रही हैं।

देश के ख्यातनाम विशेषज्ञ चिकित्सकों की सलाह पर राजस्थान में नो माॅस्क-नो एंट्री का फार्मूला लागू किया गया, जिससे कोरोना के संक्रमण की दर कम भी हुई। यह गर्व की बात है कि राजस्थान के इसी फार्मूले को लंदन में भी लागू किया गया। वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग के दौरान मुख्यमंत्री ने नागौर के जिला कलक्टर डाॅ. जितेन्द्र कुमार सोनी व पुलिस अधीक्षक डाॅ. श्वेता धनखड़ से भी बात की।

नागौर के जिला कलक्टर डाॅ. जितेन्द्र कुमार सोनी ने मुख्यमंत्री को नागौर में कोविड-19 को लेकर क्लीनिकल मैनेजमेंट सिस्टम तथा कोविड पाॅजिटिव मरीजों की रिकवरी रेट के बारे में जानकारी दी। उन्होंने मुख्यमंत्री को नागौर जिले में कोरोना जन आंदोलन को लेकर आयोजित की गई गतिविधियों तथा राजकीय जेएलएन अस्पताल में विकसित किए गए पोस्ट कोविड क्लीनिक के बारे में भी जानकारी दी।

पुलिस अधीक्षक श्वेता धनकड़ ने कोरोना गाइडलाइन की पालना में पुलिस प्रशासन द्वारा की गई कार्रवाई के बारे में मुख्यमंत्री को जानकारी दी। उन्होंने बताया कि राज्य सरकार के आदेशानुसार पटाखों के विक्रय और आतिशबाजी पर लगाई गई रोक की अक्षरशः पालना की जाएगी। साथ ही बाजार क्षेत्रों में दीपावली के मौके पर अधिक भीड़भाड न हो और कोरोना की गाइडलाइन की पूरी पालना हो, इसके लिए पुलिस पूरी तरह मुस्तैद और तैयार है।

वीडियो कांफ्रेंसिंग में अतिरिक्त जिला कलक्टर मनोज कुमार, मुख्य चिकित्सा एवं स्वास्थ्य अधिकारी डाॅ. सुकुमार कश्यप व मेहराम महिया, नगर परिषद की आयुक्त मनीषा चौधरी, एपीडेमोलाॅजिस्ट साकिर खान, डाॅ. शादाब खान शामिल हुए।

