चर्चा:स्वर्णकार समाज की बैठक में कई प्रस्ताव पारित

बोरावड़4 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
  • मैढ क्षत्रिय स्वर्णकार समाज बोरावड़ की आम बैठक का आयोजन, अनेक मुद्दों पर की गई चर्चा

मैढ क्षत्रिय स्वर्णकार समाज बोरावड़ की आम बैठक का आयोजन सोमवार की देर शाम को सबलपुर रोड स्थित स्वर्णकार भवन में किया गया। समाज अध्यक्ष विनय सोनी की अध्यक्षता में आयोजित बैठक में समाज के विकास व सामाजिक कुरीतियों के उन्मूलन से जुड़े विभिन्न प्रस्ताव सर्वसम्मति से पारित किये गए।

सचिव सुरेश कुमार सोनी ने बताया कि बैठक के दौरान विभिन्न धार्मिक कार्यक्रमों के अन्तर्गत समाज द्वारा प्रतिवर्ष निकाली जाने वाली रेवाड़ी तथा गणगौर के जुलूस के दौरान समाज बन्धुओं के सभी व्यवसायिक प्रतिष्ठान बन्द रखकर जुलूस में बन्धुओं की उपस्थिति सुनिश्चित करने, समाज के किसी भी बन्धु की मृत्यु हो जाने पर समाज के सभी प्रतिष्ठान शव यात्रा निकाले जाने तक बन्द रखने, पूर्व सचिव शान्तिस्वरूप सोनी के प्रस्ताव पर समाज के बन्धुओं से प्रतिवर्ष की सहयोग राशि एकत्रित करने, भवन की मरम्मत के कार्य करवाने सहित अनेक प्रस्ताव सर्वसम्मति से लिए गए।

इस अवसर पर समाज की जिला कार्यकारिणी सदस्य शान्तिस्वरूप सोनी के प्रस्ताव पर भवन के रंग रोशन के कार्य को स्वयं शान्तिस्वरूप सोनी सहित राधेश्याम-दिनेश कुमार तोषावड़, देवीलाल-सुरेश कुमार सहदेव, ओमप्रकाश सारड़ीवाल, मूलचन्द-सुनील कुमार व अनिल कुमार रोडा, नौरतमल खजवाणिया, सहकोषाध्यक्ष मदनमोहन सहदेव, राधेश्याम-अनिल कुमार सहदेव, अनिल कुमार सहदेव मास्टर, बाबुलाल-अशोक कुमार सहदेव, जयकुमार सहदेव मास्टर, हरि प्रसाद सहदेव मास्टर, रामचन्द्र-चैनसुख मौसूण तथा गोविन्दलाल-बनवारीलाल व गिरधारीलाल सहदेव के आर्थिक सहयोग से पूर्ण कराने का भी प्रस्ताव लिया गया।

