ज्योतिष:मंगल ग्रह का दीपावली पर मार्गी हाेना लक्ष्मी और गणेशजी की पूजा में शुभ फलदायक

नागौरएक घंटा पहले
  • सूर्य, चंद्र, मंगल, बुध और शुक्र एक, 32 साल बाद बन रहा है ऐसा संयोग

इस बार दीपावली की शाम रविवार को मंगल ग्रह मीन राशि में मार्गी होने जा रहे हैं। दीपावली की रात को मंगल का मार्गी होना लक्ष्मी गणेश पूजा में शुभ फलदायक के साथ सुख और समृद्धि प्रदान करने वाला रहेगा। ज्योतिष ग्रंथों में मंगल ग्रह को अति उत्साही, ऊर्जावान, साहसी, गोला, बम, बारूद तथा आग्नेयास्त्र आदि का स्वामी माना जाता है।

इनके प्रभाव से जातक डॉक्टर, इंजीनियर, फौजी तथा पुलिस विभाग के बड़े पदों पर आसीन रहता है। पराक्रम और कर्म के कारक महान ग्रह मंगल दो माह चार दिन तक वक्री अवस्था में गोचर करने के बाद दीपावली पर मार्गी हो रहे हैं।
28 दिसंबर तक मार्गी रहेगा मंगल
पंडित विमल पारीक के अनुसार 14 की शाम करीब 7 बजे मंगल मीन राशि में मार्गी हो रहा है। 23 दिसंबर तक मंगल इसी राशि में मार्गी रहेगा, इसके बाद ये ग्रह अपनी राशि मेष में प्रवेश करेगा। मार्गी यानी मंगल सीधा चलने लगेगा। दीपावली पर सूर्य, चंद्र, मंगल और बुध और शुक्र एक संयोग 32 साल बाद बना है। दीपावली पर मंगल मीन राशि में रहकर कन्या राशि के शुक्र पर दृष्टि डालेगा।

सूर्य-बुध और चंद्र तुला राशि में रहेंगे। इस साल से पहले दीपावली पर ऐसा योग 9 नवंबर 1988 को 32 साल पहले बना था। जब मंगल मीन राशि में था और कन्या राशि के शुक्र पर दृष्टि डाल रहा था। उस समय भी सूर्य-बुध और चंद्र तुला राशि में ही थे।

दीपावली की रात मंगल मार्गी हो जाने से तंत्र पूजन के लिए शुभ योग बनेंगे। असामाजिक कार्य करने वाले वालों के लिए आगे आने वाला वर्ष अच्छा नहीं रहेगा। दीपावली पर शनि मकर में और गुरु धनु राशि में रहेगा, इनकी वजह से व्यापार श्रेष्ठ रहेगा।

सभी 12 राशियों पर मंगल का असर
मेष : द्वादश मंगल आपको ऋण से दूर रहने का संकेत दे रहा है। विवादों से भी दूर रहें और शरीर का ध्यान रखे।
वृषभ : एकादश मंगल आपके लिए लाभकारी रहेगा। सभी काम पूर्ण होंगे। विवादास्पद मामलों में विजय होगी। नौकरी में तरक्की के होने के योग हैं।
मिथुन : दशम मंगल विवाह और अन्य शुभ कार्यों में आ रही रुकावटों को दूर करेगा।
कर्क : नवम मंगल आपको खुशहाली प्रदान करेगा। कर्ज से मुक्ति मिलेगी और कार्य का विस्तार करने में सफल होंगे।
सिंह : अष्टम मंगल आपको कुछ परेशान कर सकता है। अत: संभलकर कार्य करें। यात्राओं का योग है।
कन्या : सप्तम मंगल आपके लिए परेशानियां बढ़ा सकता है। बिना कारण भय बना रहेगा। कार्य में अरुचि रहेगी और किसी से भी सहयोग की अपेक्षा न करें।
तुला : षष्ठम भाव का मंगल आपको अपेक्षित सफलता नहीं दिलाएगा। अभी धैर्य से जीवन बिताने का समय है। क्रोध से बचें। वृश्चिक : पंचम भाव का मंगल आपको सभी तरह के सुख प्रदान करेगा।
धनु : चतुर्थ भाव मंगल आपके लिए ठीक नहीं है। आपको संयम पूर्वक समय बिताना चाहिए। आवश्यक कार्यों अभी टालना ही उचित रहेगा।
मकर : तृतीय भाव का मंगल आपके लिए सामान्य रहेगा। कार्य में बदलाव संभव है।
कुंभ : द्वितीय भाव का मंगल शुभ रहेगा। संपर्कों का लाभ मिलेगा। नई लाभदायक स्थिति बनेगी।
मीन : इस राशि में ही मंगल है। जो लोग विदेश जाने की इच्छा रखते हैं, उनके लिए लाभदायक होगा।

