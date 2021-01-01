पाएं अपने शहर की ताज़ा ख़बरें और फ्री ई-पेपर

Install App

Download App from

Download android app - Dainik BhaskarDownload ios app - Dainik Bhaskar

Follow us on

Ads से है परेशान? बिना Ads खबरों के लिए इनस्टॉल करें दैनिक भास्कर ऐप

वारदात:चुरु में बकरा चोर पकड़ने गई मौलासर पुलिस पर बरसाए पत्थर, दो गिरफ्तार

मौलासर2 घंटे पहले
  • कॉपी लिंक
बकरा चोर जिन्हें पुलिस ने आससर से गिरफ्तार किया है। - Dainik Bhaskar
बकरा चोर जिन्हें पुलिस ने आससर से गिरफ्तार किया है।
  • बढ़ रही थी बकरा चोरी की वारदातें, एक आरोपी को पकड़ पास बैठाया तो रुके पत्थर

गंवाई बकरों का अज्ञात चोरों द्वारा चोरी कर ले जाने और पुलिस के जवानों पर हुई पत्थरबाजी के बावजूद मौलासर पुलिस 2 चोरों को चुरू जिले के आससर से गिरफ्तार करने में सफलता हासिल की हैं। हालांकि गंवाई क्षेत्र में काफी समय से बकरा चोरों का आतंक बना हुआ हैं लेकिन 12 जनवरी 2021 को बेमोठ गांव से सैंकड़ों की संख्या में रोजाना हो रही बकरा चोरी को लेकर रोष दिखाते हुए मौलासर थाने के सामने पुलिस के खिलाफ नारेबाजी पर उतर आए जिसके जानकारी मिलते ही मौलासर थाने की महिला थानाधिकारी नव पदस्थापित सुमन कुल्हरी ने आक्रोशित लोगों के बीच पहुंचकर विश्वास दिलाया कि बकरा चोरों को किसी सूरत में छोड़ा नहीं जाएगा और कुल्हरी ने मौके पर ही हैड कान्स्टेबल श्यामलाल की अगुवाई में सुरेंद्र सिंह, कमलेश मीणा और साइबर एक्सपर्ट शिव शंकर मीणा को अपने दिशा निर्देश में कार्य सौंपा गया।
आरोपियों के अड्डे पर पुलिस पर बरसाए पत्थर, लेकिन फिर पकड़े गए दाेनों
कुल्हरी ने बताया कि सायबर एक्सपर्ट को आरोपियों के मोबाइल ट्रेस करने की ज़िम्मेदारी के साथ ही पहले से गठित टीम हैड कान्स्टेबल श्यामलाल, सुरेन्द्र सिंह और कमलेश मीना को रवाना किया गया। कुल्हरी ने बताया कि आससर पहुंचकर जानकारी के अनुसार बंजारों के डेरे पर आरोपियों को गिरफ्तार करने की प्रक्रिया के दौरान डेरा में पत्थर बाज़ी शुरू कर दी लेकिन पुलिस ने डेरे के एक आरोपी नानूराम पुत्र राणाराम को दबोच कर बैठ गए निर्णय इन तीनों जवानों को ही लेना था।

बताया कि पत्थर बाज़ी से अपने ही आदमी को नुकसान की आशंका को लेकर पत्थर बाज़ी रुक गई हालांकि इस दरम्यान हरियाना के घोडी सिरसा निवासी ठेकेदार पुत्र दानाराम बंजारा भागने में सफल रहा लेकिन मोबाइल ट्रेस के आधार पर उसे भी सुजानगढ़ से गिरफ्तार किया गया।
पुलिस बोली अन्य मामले खुलने की जगी उम्मीद

मामले को लेकर थानाधिकारी कुल्हरी ने बताया कि बकरा चोरी में प्रयुक्त पिकअप को शीघ्र जब्त कर न्यायालय से दोनों आरोपियों को पेश कर रिमांड पर लिया जाएगा जिससे आरोपियों द्वारा चोरी की अन्य वारदातों का खुलासा हो सकेगा।
डीडवाना और फिर लाडनूं रोड पर दिखी पिकअप, हुआ शक

थानाधिकारी कुल्हरी ने बताया कि बेमोठ निवासी भागीरथराम द्वारा गंवाई बकरों की चोरी की रिपोर्ट दर्ज होते ही डीडवाना सीकर के बीच टोल नाको पर सीसीटीवी फुटेज एकत्रित करने गठित टीम को भेजा जिसमें एक पिकअप का पता चला लेकिन नंबर और अन्य पहचान नहीं होने से पहुंच से बाहर रही। बताया कि इस बीच डीडवाना से लाडनूं रोड पर भी रात्रि में वो ही पिकअप जब फुटेज में नज़र आई तो पुलिस को उस पर शक होने के उपरांत चुरू जिले के सुजानगढ़ तक पिकअप का 2- 4 दिन से नागौर जिले में आवाजाही के संकेत मिलने लगे। गाड़ी की फ़ोटो के आधार पर सुजानगढ़ के पास आससर के आसपास की होने की जानकारी मिलने पर टीम को भेजा गया।

बदमाश सूनसान जगहों से पिकअप में डाल लेते

जानकारी के अनुसार दोनों आरोपी अपने डेरे से पिकअप लेकर निकलते कहीं भी सूनी जगह जानवर दिखाई देते वही से उठा लेते ये कार्य काफी समय से कर रहे थे। इसी के बाद क्षेत्र के लोगों ने भी विरोध जताया था। जानकारी के अनुसार गाड़ी सीसीटीवी से पकड़ी गई।

ऐप खोलें
वीडियोऔर देखेंफुटबॉल के फैन गांधी ने तीन क्लब बनाए थे, युद्ध भूमि से घायलों को भी निकाला, जानिए बापू से जुड़ीं और भी दिलचस्प बातें - देश - Dainik Bhaskar

आज का राशिफल

मेष
Rashi - मेष|Aries - Dainik Bhaskar
मेष|Aries

पॉजिटिव- किसी की प्रेरणा, आशीर्वाद द्वारा कोई जीत हासिल करेंगे। दूसरों की मदद में भी आपका समय व्यतीत होगा। प्रियजनों के साथ उपहारों का आदान-प्रदान भी रहेगा। आय और व्यय में उचित समन्वय बना रहेगा। जिस क...

और पढ़ें

Our Divisions

Copyright © 2020-21 DB Corp ltd., All Rights Reserved

This website follows the DNPA Code of Ethics.

फीडबैक दें
Open Dainik Bhaskar in...
  • Dainik Bhaskar App
  • BrowserBrowser